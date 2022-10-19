By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It took a four and a half hour bus ride last Friday but it was worth it for Coach Justin Schmitz and his Manchester Greyhounds football squad. Forced to scramble for games after their final two originally scheduled games were cancelled, the Greyhounds found a taker in the Hilltop Cadets, located in West Unity, Ohio. The Hounds made the long haul north on Friday and made it a profitable trip as they returned to Adams County with their third win of the season after downing the Cadets by a final score of 40-22.

Besides the football game, the Greyhounds, staff, cheerleaders and fans got to spend the night in northern Ohio, then took a tour on Saturday morning of Bowling Green State University. To top things off, the group were guests of BGSU at the Falcons’ Saturday afternoon home game with the Miami University Redhawks, a game which Bowling Green won 17-13.

The win on Friday night improved the Hounds to 3-6 on the season and they will play their finale this Friday night at home, facing River Valley, another late schedule substitution. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

It may be improbable but with the win last Friday night, the Greyhounds have an outside shot at the OHSAA playoffs in Division VII, needing a win this week and some other pieces of the puzzle to fall into place.