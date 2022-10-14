News Release

Freshman Daulton McDonald (Manchester HS) led the way for the Shawnee State University Men’s Golf team at the Pikeville Invitational at Stonecrest Golf Course posting a two-day 2 over 146, earning all-tournament team honors and a second-place finish.

On September 24 and 25, the Men’s Golf team traveled south to Prestonsburg, Kentucky to compete in the Pikeville Invitational at Stonecrest Golf Course. Leading the way for the bears on day one was Daulton McDonald. McDonald would post an opening round 2 over par 74 to work his into a tie for third place. Logan Hughes would turn in a three over 75 in his first round of competition to put himself into a tie for fifth place. Both Austin Barta and Tanner Stevenson would contribute 11 over par 83s on day 1 of the tournament. Caleb Davis would round out the lineup, firing a 16 over par 88 in his first tournament with the bears. Kyle Salamon competed as an individual and posted an opening round of 5 over par 77, putting himself into ninth place. As a team, a day one 315 would put the Bears into a tie for third place out of 9 teams.

McDonald would lead the charge for the Bears again on day 2 firing an even par 72. This would secure McDonald secondnd place for the tournament and his first career All-Tournament Team honors. Hughes would post a 14 over par 86 on his second day of competition earning himself a tie for 17th place. Barta put together a round of 7 over par 79 on day 2 of the tournament, putting himself into a tie for 20th. Davis would bounce back in his second round contributing a 5 over par 77, which earned him a spot at 22nd for the tournament. Stevenson would round out day 2 for the bears with a 12 over par 84, placing himself in a tie for 25th. Individually, Salamon would post a 7 over par 79. This would put Salamon into a tie for 11th place for the tournament.

The Bears would post a day 2 team score of 312, which would solidify their third place finish as a team.