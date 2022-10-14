By Julia McCane-Knox

Ghostly greetings from the Adams County Library staff! Join us for a spooktacular reading event this October. Sign up at the library or online this October and keep track of your reading in the reading log or online with Beanstack. Read books that match the Bingo descriptions on the Bingo card; one book can be used for more than one Bingo description. Complete 5 in a row to earn a Bingo and win up to 5 times. Finish by October 31 to earn candy. Moreover, fly on over to the library for our spooky movie showings this October. Sit back and relax, enjoy snacks, and watch “The Addams Family” (2019), rated PG, on Monday, October 17, at 4 p.m., at the Peebles Library. During our second movie showing, delight in light refreshments as you watch “Scooby-Doo and the Goblin King,” rated TV-Y7 on Saturday, October 29, at 1 p.m., at the West Union Library.

Storytime makes learning fun. Preschoolers, aged 0-5, join us at 11 a.m. on designated days at each library. On Tuesday, October 18, at the North Adams Library, children develop early literacy skills through singing Halloween-themed songs, creating a Paper Monster Craft, playing a Monster Emotions Matching Game, and listening to stories, such as Monster Needs a Costume by Paul Czajak and Creepy Monsters, Sleepy Monsters by Jane Yolen. On Wednesday, October 19, at the Peebles Library, children develop early literacy skills through singing fang-tastic songs, creating a Monster Handprint Craft, and listening to read-aloud stories, including Eek! Halloween! by Sandra Boynton and See, Touch, Feel. Halloween by Holly Price. Lastly, on Thursday, October 20, at the West Union Library, children develop early literacy skills through singing Halloween-themed songs, creating a Bat Halloween Craft, and listening to ghoulish books, such as Touch and Feel: Fall by Scholastic Inc. and Never Touch a Grumpy Bat! by Rosie Greening. The Manchester Library will not have Storytime on Monday, October 17.

It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus. Nah, just kidding, it’s coding! During this After School Program, children can learn the basics of programming while playing with Ozobots on Wednesday, October 19, at 3:30 p.m., at the Peebles Library. Get tangled up in a spooktacular game! Children can challenge themselves to play our interactive and spooky Spiderweb Game, on Wednesday, October 19, at 3:30 p.m., at the North Adams Library. Join us for a faBOOlous Halloween experience! In this After School Program, we will create a Halloween Cootie Catcher Craft and have a Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt on Thursday, October 20, at 3:30 p.m., at the West Union Library. Monster mash on over to the library for a Halloween Costume Party and indulge in prizes, refreshments, and crafts on Thursday, October 20, at 3:30 p.m., at the Manchester Library.

