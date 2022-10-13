In just half a game, Peebles blanks West Union 36-0

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

In one of the most bizarre endings in local high school football history, the Peebles Indians sewed up the Southern Hills Independent League regular season title and it only took them two quarters. In a Friday, October 7 game that was called at halftime by the officiating crew after some very unfortunate scenarios, the Indians remained unbeaten with a 36-0 romp over the visiting West Union Dragons.

Before any of the vents that forced the game to be called, there was two quarters of football, all dominated by the Indains on their home field. The first Peebles offensive possession of the game resulted in a touchdown run by Jayce West and the Tribe never looked back. The field position battle was the story of the first quarter as the Dragons were continually pinned back in their own territory and their offense could not move the ball, continually giving Peebles the short field.

After a West Union punt from their own end zone, the Indians turned excellent field position into a 17-yard scoring pass from quarterback Zane Knechtly to wideout Brandon Rayburn that made it 12-0 with 4:57 to go in the opening period. Another West Union three-and-out in a possession that began at their own 8 resulted in a 7-yard touchdown run by Peebles’ Nathaniel Cummings who also took the two-point try across for a 20-0 Indians’ lead.

The Dragons finally got some decent field position, beginning their next drive on their own 49 but the Peebles defense can be unrelenting and they forced the visitors into yet another three-and-out. After the punt, the Indians marched 55 yards, getting an 8-yard scoring run from West on the final play of the first quarter to make it 28-0 after a two-point conversion pass to Hunter Meade.

Early in the second period, things started to go off the rails for the West Union side. A flurry of injuries saw a pair of Adams County EMS squads called to the field, delaying the game and when the two teams were finally able to return to action, the officials ordered a running clock, which was a reasonable move considering the status of the game to that point. What turned out to be the final points of the night came on a touchdown run by Knechtly, who also added the conversion run to make it 36-0 when the game finally made it to halftime.

It was at the halftime break that the craziness began. It was Senior Night for the Indians and while they were in the process of introducing their senior players and their parents, an altercation of some sort broke out on the West Union sideline. This reporter was not close enough to actually see who started what or who was involved, but quickly the attention went to that side of the field as the combatants were broken up.

At that point, no one really knew what was going on and confusion reigned as players, coaches and fans milled around the field, just waiting for what might come next in this bizarre situation. There were alleged accusations of disparaging remarks made to players and fans that raced quickly through the crowd and the lead official Mark Johnson finally announced that the rest of the game would not be played for the safety of all involved and with the outcome long since decided. The confusion did end with a fine show of sportsmanship as a number of West Union players ventured across the field to shake hands and congratulate the winning Indians.

Their ceremony may have been disrupted, but the group of Peebles seniors deserves to be recognized. They have been part of two consecutive SOIL Super Bowl championship teams and will be favored to make it a three-peat. That extremely successful and talented group of seniors includes: Zane Knechtly, Jayden Abbott, Tyler McDonald, Bransyn Browning, Sean Copley, Sol Beech-Turner, Hunter Meade and Michael Hudgel.

The Indians will get their opportunity to make it a SOIL three-peat on Saturday, October 22 on their home field when they will battle Southern Buckeye in the 2022 SOIL Super Bowl. Game time had not yet been announced.

West Union was scheduled to play North Adams in regular season action this weekend but that contest has been cancelled.