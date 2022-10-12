By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The final week of the high school volleyball regular season is underway and sectional tournament play is set to begin next wee as the Southeast District released the Division III and IV brackets on Sunday afternoon. For the sectional rounds, the higher seeded team will be hosting the match. District tournament sites are still to be determined.

In Division III, first-year head coach Kiersten Rowe has made solid improvement with the West Union Lady Dragons (7-11) this season but the controversial super sectional format left them with just the #24 seed overall. The Lady Dragons will still get a home match in the sectional semi-finals, hosting #25 seed Coal Grove (6-10) on Tuesday, October 11 at 6 p.m. A win there propels West Union to the sectional finals where they would be on the road to face off with #1 seeded Wheelersburg on Thursday, October 20.

Because if increased enrollment numbers, the Peebles Lady Indians have moved up to Division III this season and Coach Annie Gustin has her Lady Indians (12-6) fresh off a Southern Hills Athletic Conference small school championship and they will be a #12 seed in sectional play. hosting #13 seeded Northwest (11-9) on Thursday, October 20 at 6 p.m. in a sectional title match. A win there moves the Lady Indians into the district semi-finals on Tuesday, October 25, possibly to face #1 seed Wheelersburg.

Also in Division III are Coach Katie Ragan and her # 9 seeded North Adams Lady Devils (12-6). The tournament troubles for the Lady Devils are well-documented and they will look to capture a sectional championship on October 20 when they will host #16 seeded Chesapeake (8-9). If the North Adams girls claim that sectional crown, they will move to the district semis, likely matching up with #4 seeded Nelsonville-York (17-1) on October 25.

The only Division IV team in the county is Coach Crystal Roberts and her Manchester Lady Greyhounds (3-12). The Lady Hounds are the #15 seed in Division IV and will face a tough first round sectional match up on October 17 (6 p.m.) at #2 seeded Portsmouth Notre Dame (14-4). If the Lady Hounds can pull off the upset they will move to the sectional finals on October 19, facing the winner of #7 seeded Symmes Valley (8-8) and #10 seeded Green (8-13).

All of the volleyball tournament brackets can be found at ohsaa.org/Southeast-Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball.

(The records for each team are where they stood at the time of the sectional draw.)