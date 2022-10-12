North Adams junior goalkeeper Harlee Brand notched her name in the school record book on Monday, getting her 10th shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over Fayetteville. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A banner season continued on Monday afternoon for Coach Morgan Hendrickson and her North Adams Lady Devils girls soccer squad. The Lady Devils are on a serious roll as they picked up their 11th win in a row, blanking the visiting Fayetteville Lady Rockets 3-0 to improved their season mark to 14-1.

In Monday’s win, the Lady Devils got first half goals from Hunter Grooms and Jaida Mason and then added a second half insurance score from Kensley Cornette to take down the Lady Rockets in a non-conference win.

The Monday win was historic for another reason as North Adams junior goalkeeper claimed her 10th shutout of the season, breaking the previous mark set by Madee Shipley in 2016.

The Lady Devils stand 5-1 in conference play, the only blemish on their record being a 4-1 loss to Lynchburg back on August 31. That leaves them in second place in the big school division of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

Coach Hendrickson and her troops have one regular season contest remaining, a trip to Fairfield High School on Wednesday, October 12, which is also their final conference match up of the regular season.