A “spooktastic” time was had by all

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“Come, we fly.” News Witch appeared among other frightening and fun guests at Halloween Movie Night on the Square, presented by Adams County Juvenile Probation. The evening consisted of activities for the young and young at heart, including costume contests, a Howl-O-Ween contest for furry friends, a chili cookoff, and the viewing of “Monster’s University”.

The Probation team, including Chelsea Blevins, Chief; Roberta Osman, Adult P.O.; Mercedes Hanes, Adult P.O.; Samantha Young, Juvenile P.O.; Skyler Johnson, Pre-Trial Officer; Cindy Hanson, Transportation Specialist, and Marla Thompson, Probation Administrative Assistant were pleased with the overwhelming response to the night. As Holly Johnson, Adams County Director of Economic Development, noted, it was great “To see the square filled with people.” Madam Johnson was impressive with her costume from another era. This reporter particularly admired the socks and boots.

The Creepy Clown Family went above and beyond, and little Miss Arya Jordan gave us a creepy clown laugh winning her the 2-3-year-old division. The glow-up costumes with vibrating hues made participants notice and perhaps a little dizzy. Of course, there was cuteness overload and plenty of witches, including yours truly. Sarah Sanderson from Hocus Pocus appeared to be the favorite Hocus Pocus sister as adults and children shared their version of the child leering witch. Superheroes were another famous get-up with the likes of Captain Marvel, Superman, Spiderman, and Batman flexing their muscles.

The Probation team worked hard and fast and kept the festivities moving along. Young and Hanes interviewed the little costume contestants and gave us all a laugh. One of the night’s favorites was Chucky and his friend dressed as “Chucky’s Bride.” When asked who she was, she stated, “Chuck E. Cheese.” You can’t top that sort of adorable. Other contestant winners were Anthony Blevins (adult) and Adam Lynch (child) for their delicious chili.

As promised, it was a “spooktastic” night. Cowgirls and boys, monsters, glow-ups, Minnie and Mickey, fairies, princesses, superheroes, witches, skeletons, scary clowns, “youngins” dressed as old folks, a variety of animals (some prehistoric), a marshmallow, police officers, the Queen of Hearts, a gnome, scarecrows, the Energizer Bunny, and other animated creations joined the fun. Several brought their furry friends dressed in festive wear. We certainly hope we have the winners’ names correct amid the Halloween happenings. If not – just blame the “News Witch.” After all, one should never trust a witch.