North Adams boys ready for state golf trip

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Coming off Southeast District Division III sectional and district championships, Coach Jamie Hall and his North Adams Green Devils are preparing for another North Adams trip to the OHSAA State Golf Tournament. The Devils were last in the state tourney in 2016 and 2017 under Coach Ammon Mitchell, this year’s young and talented squad is loose and ready to enjoy their state trip, which comes on Friday and Saturday at the Northstar Golf Course outside of Columbus.

The Defender caught up with the Green Devils and their coach last week before a practice round at Hilltop to talk about their season, the district win, and the upcoming 36-hole state competition. Here are their responses.

• Christopher Hall (Freshman)- “After our first couple of matches this season, I thought we had the chance to be pretty good, I’ve always had the goal of playing in the state tournament but Dad (Coach Hall) reminds me all the time that I’m just a freshman. After our first guy finished at the district, I was looking at the scores and after we all got through about the 15th hole, it hit me that we might win it. I’ll be nervous at state but I just want to go have fun and enjoy it all. The experience is all that really matters.”

• Breestin Schweickart (Sophomore)- “I never really dreamed we’d make the state tournament after we lost a lot of seniors last year. We all worked really hard in the offseason and I knew we had a shot because of that and how we played in our first few matches, we only lost one match all year. I played a really good front nine at the district and then on hole 10 we all started to blow up. I went like triple (bogey) and then double and Coach Hall told me that we all had to buckle down. On the 18th hole, if Ethan (Taylor) and I could either get 6 or 7, I knew we were going to win it. I wanted to scream but we were on a golf course. I just want to have fun at state and try my hardest and if we get top three, that should be our goal.”

• Connor Young (Sophomore)- “I knew we had a chance at going to state if we played well. I was sitting on 18 at the district waiting for everyone else to finish up and looking at the scores and doing the math in my head when I though we had a chance. I was pretty speechless when we won and I was thinking about my brother (Cameron) who missed going to state by one stroke. I just want to have fun and enjoy the experience at the state tournament and then get ready to do it again next year.”

• Wyatt Applegate (Senior)- “This year we had to rebuild a little bit and I thought we may have had a Cinderella shot at state considering how young our players were. I could see as we progressed and the scores kept getting lower and lower, I thought we had a chance and we just played really well in the tournament. At the district, Coach Hall mentioned that the scores were getting a little too close but we still had the lead so don’t let up. When it was over we all just thought, ‘We finally did it.’ It was a really exciting feeling. We’re playing a difficult course at the state and I’m just going to try and play my golf.”

• Ethan Taylor (Junior)- “As a team, I thought we had enough potential to get to the state tournament. At the district, every couple of holes I was checking the leader board and when we got to the back I stopped looking. when I go to 18, I saw Coach Hall come down and said, ‘Just get it up on there’ and that was my clue. At state, I’m just going to go play and enjoy it and hopefully we can finish in the middle of the pack.”

• Caleb DeAtley (Sophomore)- “I knew we had a chance at winning sectionals but I wasn’t so sure about us winning districts. When we played the Portsmouth Invitational early in the season and beat a lot of the Division III teams, I was hoping that we could eventually beat them again in the districts. After the front nine at districts I was looking at scores and everyone was doing pretty good but it was real nerve-wracking the whole time. I was excited for sure when it was all over. I just want to have fun and enjoy state.”

• Robbie McMullen (Freshman)- “After about our third practice, I knew we would be pretty good. I’m not a very good golfer but these guys are amazing. It’s incredible to be part of all this. It kind of dawned on me that we might win districts when we were dominating everyone. I don’t thin I;ll actually play at state but I will sure be there supporting my team.”

• Coach Jamie Hall- “It feels great to be going to state but I’ll admit I was nervous for awhile at the district tournament. We played so good for so long and I thought maybe we had peaked the last three or four weeks. I never thought we’d go so far with such a young team, just one senior. I knew we’d get out of the sectional with no problems when I compared everyone’s season scores. At the district, we were up 15 strokes after the first nine holes and all of a sudden I start getting texts from parents saying ‘my kid is blowing up’ so I try to start finding them all and told them to just buckle down and show me that they’ve got. Christopher’s battery went dead on his range finder and you’d have thought it was the end of the world. I told him that I never had a range finder and to just use the yardage markers and shoot to the middle of the green. I told them to just dig down and do what they needed to do”

“Northstar is an open course compared to some others and I think we’ll do pretty good there. We get to practice there on Thursday and then play 18 Friday and 18 Saturday. I know we likely can’t compete with the private schools there bu I’d just like to get in the top 10 and just like the kids to have fun and play well. I don’t care what they shoot, just have fun. When you have fun, you play better. Enjoy this because there are no guarantees that you’ll ever get back.”

The Devils will have a send-off from the high school at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, play 18 holes on Friday and 18 holes on Saturday.