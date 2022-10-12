Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on September 26, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Ty Pell and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Tim Carter. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms joined the session at 9:16 a.m. and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley joined the session when reconvened at 2:45 p.m.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: All aye.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Reports for week ending September 23, 2022.

Dog Warden Donnie Swayne met with the board to discuss the new truck recently purchased for the Dog and Kennel Department and the need for a radio to be installed for necessary communication in areas with poor cell service reception. Mr. Swayne provided a quote through Motorola Solutions for equipment and a quote through B&C Communications for installation. The board will review the quotes. Also discussed were dog tag licensing sales update; and a recent incident that required Sheriff’s Department assistance.

Paul Brown presented information to the board on a benefit to be held October 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. for funding of a Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall to be placed in Adams County.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the following travel request: Angela Richmond OJFSDA SW Dist. Mtg Xenia, OH 9/15/22 $62.64

Tobe Lewis Road residents Perry Lewis, Debbie Lewis, Gloria Lewis and Earl Lewis met with the board to discuss road conditions. Tobe Lewis Road, Brush Creek Township, is a township road which the group states for several years no maintenance has occurred to the roadway, including fallen trees being removed. Ms. Debbie Lewis stated her concerns of liability to the township due to the road conditions, which have been previously discussed with Brush Creek Township Trustees; however, no action has been taken. Further concerns of mail, school bus and emergency vehicle travel were also discussed. The Board of Commissioners have reiterated as trustees are elected positions, the board has no authority over trustees; however, have offered to contact the trustees with the resident’s concerns on the road conditions.

At 9:33 a.m. three (3) bids were received for the Job and Family Services Building Roof Replacement Project and they read as follows:

1.) Preferred Roofing $74,000

2.) Empire Construction $60,948

3.) Paramount Commercial Roofing #1-$69,698.29, #2-$80,773.42

Those present for the bid opening were: Fiscal Officer Danyel McClanahan, Adams County Job and Family Services; and Kendrick Miller, Paramount Commercial Roofing. Mr. Miller stated Paramount Commercial Roofing placed two (2) bids in reference to shingle warranty; however, stated both are higher quality options with commercial grade warranties. The bids will be taken under advisement.

Commissioner Pell held a teleconference with Brush Creek Township Trustee Dustin Hayslip to discuss Tobe Lewis Road conditions and concerns. Mr. Hayslip stated there are ditching and improvement work projects that are scheduled for the roadway and will begin soon. Commissioner Pell also reached out to Brush Creek Township Trustee Steve Hayslip and left a voicemail message with the same concerns.

Adams County EMS Chief Dusty McCleese met with the board to discuss the following issues: Personnel-Crone; Medical Director Dr. Matthew Armstrong along with Adams County Regional Medical Center Emergency Room Director Charles Hammer met with Chief Dusty McCleese. Dr. Armstrong stated he is very pleased with the service and performance of the Adams County Emergency Medical Services and as a result has added to the existing protocols for advancement of medications not previously authorized for use by the Department; Seaman Festival- No booth; however, presence at the festival by staff each day; Run Call Log- 57 calls for service over the past week; Brown-Clermont CTC- Offering Chief McCleese an opportunity to give a presentation to students to recruit interested individuals to Adams County EMS; PRN- Dissolve PRN status and hard schedule of employees only.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to accept the resignation of Michael Crone as an EMT Basic with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective October 3, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Right of Entry-ODNR Agreement to authorize Right of Entry; Sanitary Sewer- Sanitary Manager Sean Stone has monitored the Adams County Airport package plant and has given information on repairs to be scheduled when electrical repairs are complete; Mr. Stone has requested access to the Community of Rome building at the package plant to begin monitoring services; Annex Roof Replacement Project- Change Order #1.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to authorize a Right-of-Entry agreement with the State of Ohio, Division of Parks and Watercraft, for access to Adams Lake State Park property for park improvements including repaving walking path, sidewalk to handicapped swing, and installing a basketball court and playground equipment through December 31, 2023 as presented by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve Change Order #2 for the Annex Roof replacement Project in the amount of $2,085.00 as presented by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the employee share of health insurance premium for 2023 will remain at 13%, 1% from Med Share Fund and remaining 86% from departmental agency funds. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the FY 2022-2023 Health and Wellness Incentive for county employees on CEBCO insurance. Each employee (or family member 18 years and older, per coverage policy) will be required to complete a blood screening, annual physical with their physician and complete a Health Risk Assessment on the HealthWorks portal to complete the program year for a premium holiday month incentive for November 2023. The program fiscal year is August 13, 2022 through August 10, 2023 and any requirements completed during this time period are applicable. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve an amendment to the Adams County Best Practices Personnel Policy Manual for spousal coverage. Per RES: 2015-440, Spousal Waiver- current policyholders are grandfathered, but any new employees or current employees who wish to add their spouse going forward will not be eligible for spousal coverage if the spouse has other coverage available to them. Effective September 26, 2022, if both are employed by the county and one separates from the county, the employee who separates must take health insurance elsewhere if available. Vote: Moore, nay; Pell, aye; Ward, aye.

Commissioner Moore stated she is not in favor of the amendment due to it could create hardship for families incurring increased and double premiums and deductibles from separate health insurance policies; however, also noted there is cost associated to the county for retaining coverage on the county policy after separation.

The board held discussion on the marriage license funds allocated for domestic violence assistance services and the current agreement with the Greater Cincinnati YWCA.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to recess the session at 10:20 a.m. for the board to attend a gathering with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine at the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center including a demonstration by Camden and Hayden Crum of Midwest Air on drone usage in agriculture. The board then traveled to Portsmouth, Ohio for a luncheon and informational meeting on various county projects and issues with the County Commissioners Association of Ohio. Those counties in attendance were: Lawrence, Scioto, Pike, Adams, and Jackson. Vote: All aye.

Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 2:45 p.m.

The board discussed Notifications of Noncompliance or Suggestions for Improvement from Millhuff-Stang, Certified Public Accountants concerning the findings of the State Audit. A formal meeting of departments to review overall findings will be scheduled for next week.

The board received order and judgement entry for dismissal of the second civil case of Cassidy vs. Adams County.

Adams County Prosecuting Attorney David Kelley presented the board with a report of activities in regard to prosecution pursuant to R.C. 309.16 for the period of September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022.

The board held a teleconference with Jason Bassett, Freedom Linx, to discuss quotes received for internet and telephone services. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley discussed the termination clause in both quotes. The board also discussed the services of each company that was quoted; Mr. Bassett stated the county would see no differences in performance as both quoted are full-fiber service.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into an agreement with Freedom Linx for internet broadband services through Horizon. The agreement includes an upgrade to 200M of bandwidth service for a period of five (5) years commencing the date of service online. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into an agreement with Freedom Linx for telephone service including Avaya phone and digital support services through Clearfly for a period of five (5) years commencing the date of service online. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley at 3:15 p.m. to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Complaint Against a Public Employee) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 3:19 p.m.

Commissioner Pell addressed the Board with a statement concerning the emergency medical services agreements with the Villages of West Union and Manchester and read as follows:

“The Villages of West Union and Manchester have challenged the validity of the Board’s 2021 decision and resolution not to renew the villages’ respective EMS contracts based on an alleged technical violation of the Open Meetings Act. While it is obvious this Board had the power and authority to cancel the contracts last year and did so, the Villages now seek to invalidate that action based upon a claimed technical violation of the Open Meetings Act. I do not believe this gamesmanship by the Villages furthers the true purpose of Ohio’s Open Meeting Act nor do I believe that the Board violated that Act when it determined that the EMS contracts should not be renewed. The Board maintains that it has and will remain committed to complying with Ohio’s Open Meetings Act and the Act’s ultimate goal of transparency in government.

While I, Ty Pell, do not believe that allegations of Villages of West Union and Manchester have any merit, counsel for the Board has recommended that the Board simply re-issue certified notices to each village that the respective EMS contracts will be terminated consistent with the provisions of those contracts. Just like last year, the decision to terminate these contracts is a result of decreased tax revenues which made the terms of the contracts infeasible for the County to maintain. I therefore move that the Board pass a resolution to re-issue termination notices of the EMS contract agreements with the Villages of West Union and Manchester consistent with the provisions of those contracts.”

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to re-issue notice not to renew the contract agreements with the Villages of West Union and Manchester to provide emergency medical services to their respective villages and various townships in their areas. The termination is consistent with the provisions of those contracts. Certified notices will be re-issued to each village for notification of this agreement. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to adjourn.