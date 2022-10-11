Submitted News

North Adams High School will be hosting a College Fair on Thursday, October 27 from noon- 3 p.m.

All high school students from Adams and Brown counties are invited to attend and visit with the college, university and military representatives available that day in the NAHS gymnasium. The public is invited to attend.

Just a few of the colleges and organizations that are scheduled to attend are: Alice Lloyd, Aveda Institite, Capital University, Central Michigan University, Cincinnati State, Franklin College, Heidelberg University, LaRoche University, Lincoln Memorial University, Malone University, Miami University, Morehead State University, Muskingum University, Northern Kentucky University, Ohio Christian University, Ohio University, OhioMeansJobs (Adams-Brown), Purdue University, Shawnee State University, Southern State Community College, The Modern College of Design, Ohio State University, United States Air Force, United States Navy, United States Coast Guard, United States Marines, University of Findlay, University of Northwestern Ohio, University of Rio Grande, University of Tennessee, Walsh University, Wilmington College and Wright State University.