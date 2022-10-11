By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The regular season is winding down for Coach Annie Gustin and her Peebles Lady Indians varsity volleyball squad and what a memorable season it has been to this point. Sporting a 9-1 record in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference at press time, the Lady Indians were just one win away from clinching the small school division title, holding a three-game lead over second place Whiteoak with three conference matches left to play.

Coach Gustin’s team may have been a surprise early in the season but not any more, with their only conference loss coming at North Adams on September 29, right on the heels of knocking off the big school’s first place team, Fairfield, in straight sets. Their latest SHAC conquest was a straight set road win at Ripley on October 6— 25-17, 25-9, 25-19.

If you check the current volleyball statistics on the SHAC website, you will find a number of Peebles names right near the top, led by senior hitter Summer Bird, who was second overall in kills with 273 and third in blocks with 72. Ellie Stephens leads the conference in digs with 398 at press time, while senior setter Darby Mills was third overall in assists with 456. Mills also reached the 1,000 assist mark for here career earlier in the season.

The Lady Indians have three conference matches remaining in the regular season, needing just one win to clinch the small school title- Whiteoak at homeon October 11, at Manchester on October 13 and home with Lyncjburg on October 14.