By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Oh, autumn – the season of pumpkins, witches, Hocus Pocus, and Harry Potter is upon us. So, of course, while shopping this weekend, I encountered reindeer, snowflakes, and Santas. Every year, we waltz into the merry season a bit earlier than the last.

Perhaps people are longing for that most wonderful time of the year when decorations sparkle, and the world seems a little kinder. Maybe getting a jump on the holidays means enjoying them more when they arrive. For some having the shopping done takes away the last-minute stress, and this year there seems to be a bonus for the early bird shopper.

According to wirecutter.com, holiday sales will start earlier than ever this year. The site admits that most sales aren’t great, but some are worth the look. For instance, Target and Amazon Prime will have some deals early this month but compare prices carefully. Bankrate reported, More than 1 in 10 people started their shopping before the beginning of September, and half of the holiday shoppers plan to start before Halloween.

In a CNBC article, WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said, “In the current inflationary economy, really any discount you can take advantage of will make a difference in your budget.” The article suggests that even if you don’t plan to spend yet, plan your spending.

You may not be ready to get on your “Ho – Ho – Ho,” but the stores and online shopping sites are bringing Christmas front and center. Enjoy the fall for all its crispness and beauty. And if the season offers some discounts for under the tree – enjoy those too.