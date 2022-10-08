“Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.” Psalm 119:105

This morning the fog was thick. As I slowly made my way up my driveway, the windshield felt as if it was blanketed by a cloud. Knowing it wasn’t wise to continue further without spraying wiper fluid, running the wipers, and waiting for the defroster to do its job, I paused. After a brief pause, I was able to see taillights in my driveway ahead of me. I wasn’t expecting to see them, nor was I able to see them prior to pausing. I was thankful for taking the extra time which proved helpful. I pondered, as I often do, about what the metaphor might be applied.

Fog is often used in literature to create and eerie or mysterious mood. See, in literature a character caught in fog can’t see the path ahead properly. The character might get lost or feel disoriented. Perhaps he won’t see the hazard ahead. The character feels stressed and so does the reader.

Maybe someone feels like this toady. Maybe someone feels disoriented and can’t find reason or clarity. Hold on. He isn’t far away. He is near, and He has the answer. Maybe someone feels like she needs to put the brakes on, pause, and wait for a clear path. It’s okay to pause. Maybe someone has just received clarity and is thankful and a little shaken by the hazard that was ahead, but God delivered her.

God doesn’t work the way we work. He doesn’t direct the way we think He should or would. God’s timetable isn’t the same as ours. God’s path for us isn’t what we would design. But God’s wisdom is far greater than ours and His plan far better than ours.

If you feel like you’re fighting against the fog, and there’s no winning, the only thing to do is pause and wait for it to clear. We aren’t supposed to figure everything out on our own. We need God for clarity, direction, grace, peace, and strength.

Whatever the fog represents for you- a sister who’s hurting you, a wayward child, a friend, a grandkid, parents- that fog will eventually be lifted, but pause in the fog. Trust God to see you through it. Trust God to take care of your family and friends and jobs, and lay your woes at His feet where they belong.

Share with God, trust God to come through, and wait on God.

“indeed, if you call out for insight and cry aloud for understanding,” Proverbs 2:3