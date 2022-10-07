Manchester will join SOC for 2023 season

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A move that has been in the making for a number of years will finally come to fruition for the 2023 high school football season. Since the rebirth of their football program, the Manchester Greyhounds have played as an independent and it is no secret about the scheduling and travel problems that caused.

No more. With the beginning of the 2023 gridiron campaign, the Greyhounds will be members of the Southern Ohio Conference for football only. The Hounds will remain part of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference for all other sports.

In his first year as the MHS Athletic Director, former head football coach Nick Neria explained how the move came about.

“The idea of joining the SOC for football has been a goal of our program since at least 2007,” said Neria. “The process started this time by MLSD Board member Troy Thatcher, who was able to secure contact information for SOC Commissioner Dave Stamm, and I made the call to gauge the interest of the conference in us joining. After that phone call, a presentation was developed and then presented to the current SOC athletic directors about what Manchester could bring to the SOC to make it better. After that day in May, the athletic directors met again the next month to discuss the possibility of us joining and then met again in August. At that meeting, the AD’s voted to bring us in for just football.”

“Joining the SOC allows us to develop rivalries in football with schools that are our size. Manchester football players will now have opportunities to earn All-Conference honors and possibly All-District/State awards.”

SOC Commissioner Stamm echoed many of the same sentiments as Neria.

“There has been mutual interest for several years between the SOC and Manchester,” said Stamm. “One big issue was that our constitution didn’t allow schools in for one sport only. It took several attempts for the schools that this would benefit to convince the other schools to vote over the by-laws. Once this was done, there was a lot of support to invite Manchester for football only and the invitation has been issued to them. Our conference starts on a new schedule cycle for the 2023-24 sports seasons and the SOC schools are working with Manchester to see if they can enter sometime in the schedule cycle.”

“Manchester will be in SOC-1 with Sciotoville East, Green, Portsmouth Notre Dame, Eastern Pike, South Gallia and Symmes Valley. Manchester shares the same football philosophies as our SOC-1 schools. Scheduling games with similar size schools has always been a problem. What we would describe as a long trip for a basketball team is a relatively reasonable trip for football. Notre Dame for example played on the road in Cincinnati, Lancaster, Zanesville and near Pomeroy in non-conference games. Having the 45-minute trip to Manchester to play just makes good sense time wise and economically.”