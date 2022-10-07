By Julia McCane-Knox

It’s going to be a howl of a good time! In this family program, we will be making Luminaries using cups, fall leaves, and glue. Each Luminary will also get an LED tea candlelight. Due to limited supplies, pre-registration is required for this program. This program is for all ages. This program will be at two library locations, including the Peebles Library on Saturday, October 8 at 1 p.m. and the West Union Library on Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m. Don’t miss this perfect family bonding opportunity!

Join the Anime-Niacs for tons of Anime fun on October 4 at 4 p.m., at the Peebles Library. Watch an anime episode that is rated PG or PG-13 and vote for the next anime episode to watch during the next meeting. Enjoy other anime-themed activities, and discuss anime, manga, and more! Snacks will be provided.

Furthermore, to celebrate the spooky season, you are invited to the Peebles Library for your chance to participate in the Campfire Short Story Contest from October 1 – 19. Just come to the library to get a form and start writing! Entries will be judged in age categories, including 0-5, 6-11, 12-18, and 19+. Four winners will be selected in each age category. The winners will receive an LED keychain Flashlight and a S’mores Kit.

Children and families are invited to the Manchester Library on October 20, at 3:30 p.m. for a Halloween Costume Party. Prizes, refreshments, and an out-of-this-world Alien Craft will be enjoyed by attendees. Additionally, On Saturday, October 8 at 1:30 p.m., Cornerstone Paranormal will visit the Manchester Library to share their investigations into paranormal phenomena. Come see photos from investigations, observe the scientific equipment used to record and measure phenomena, listen and share experiences, and uncover the logic behind the not-so-sinister. The event is family-friendly, and all ages are welcome to attend. Bring your questions and stories.

Help your children fall in love with reading by participating in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program. Read a book (any book) to your child daily. The goal is to read 1,000 books before your child goes to kindergarten. If you read together every day for one year, you will read 365 books. In three years, you could read 1,095 books together! In addition, these bonding moments last a lifetime and support lifelong learning. To keep track of the books that you read, just download the Beanstack app on the Google Play or Apple App stores. Or stop by any Adams County Library to pick up a reading log. Each time your child reads 100 books, stop by the library to pick up a prize.

Call us for more information about our library services, resources, and programs: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591. Go to adamscolibrary.org or check Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter for more library news.