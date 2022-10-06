On a night where she was honored for her career, West Union senior Payton Stapleton lines up a serve in the Lady Dragons’ victory over Southeastern. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The progress and improvement of the West Union Lady Dragons high school volleyball program continued earlier this week as Coach Kiersten Rowe and her Lady Dragons claimed another win in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, sweeping Lynchburg in straight sets at home on October 4. The win left the West Union girls with an overall mark of 7-11 and a very respectable 6-6 conference record.

In the Lynchburg contests, Coach Jaycee Baldwin’s JV Lady Dragons got the night off to a good start, winning their match in three sets, 25-10, 24-26, 25-9. Before the varsity contest, the team honored its three seniors- Carly Leonard, Payton Stapleton and Audrey Weakley.

In the varsity contest, the Lady Dragons were pretty much in control the entire way. The first set went to the home team convincingly, 25-10, the 25th and final point coming on a Korynne Blanton kill. Set number two was a little tighter but a Blanton service ace provided the final point in a 25-19 West Union win.

The anticipation was building in the third set, not only for the Lady Dragons to grab another win, but for senior hitter Audrey Weakley to reach a career milestone. Late in the third set, Weakley did just that with a rare back row kill that was her 16th of the match and the 500th of her high school career. The set and match ended on an Elayna Kingsolver kill that gave the home team a 25-18 victory and the match in straight sets.

“This coaching is a very different role for me,” said Coach Rowe in her postgame remarks with C103’s Don Bowles. “I think the girls have all come in and played better as a team this year than they have in years past. Our girls have excelled in different roles this season and I am fine with that as long as they play smart. They can play anywhere they want, just play. Our hitters and passers are interchangeable and that doesn’t just happen during volleyball season. They came in all summer and worked hard and we practiced different positions to see what worked best for each of them.”

“What a hitter an player Audrey (Weakley) is. She is a very nonchalant player in a good way, not one who screams or yells, she just gets the job done. For her, it’s not always about power buy about placing the ball. A lot of credit goes to our setter Ashlah Staten, who is also close to hitting 500 assists.”

One thing that can be said about the 2022 Lady Dragons is that they give their fans their money’s worth, with a number of their matches going the full five sets, including a tough five-set loss to Peebles on September 30. The Lady Indians are a cinch to win the small school crown in the SHAC bu they had their hands full in West Union. The Lady Dragons led two sets to one before Peebles rallied to take the final two sets, winning the fifth by the slim margin of 17-15.

“What a match this was!” said Coach Rowe. “Our girls came out ready to play and it may have been the best they played all season. On any given night, we come close to beating some very good teams. Even though we lost, I could not be more proud of how well the girls played.”

The Lady Dragons have two regular season matches to play, their final conference match at North Adams on October 11 and a home non-conference contest the following night with a good Huntington squad. Then it is on to the sectional tournament with brackets being released this weekend.

“Our record is not as good as I would have liked but I believe that we are a much better team than our record shows,” added Coach Rowe. “I hope the girls come ready to play in the tournament and we can go further than the usual West Union one-and-done.”