Christine Gilman repurposes newspapers for holiday fun

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It’s October, do you have your pumpkins out? Have you picked out your Halloween costume? The Defender met with creative genius Christine Gilman from Winchester, and she will inspire you to do both and possibly get ready for some other holidays. And she does it with newspapers and an elevated type of paper mache.

Amber Dryden-Grooms and I met Gilman earlier in the year when she came by the office to grab some extra newspapers. We were so excited about her creations that we couldn’t wait to do a story for Halloween.

It started with the design of a Venus Flytrap Valentine Box. Gilman said, “I thought my son’s teacher would kill me. She said, ‘As long as he can carry it, we don’t care what size it is.’” Next came the Roly Poly family costumes last Halloween – she nailed it. And now – not just boring old pumpkins – but pumpkins with personality and plenty of it.

Gilman starts with a white garbage bag and fills it with newspaper, and depending on the form she’s designing, she uses other materials to develop the model. She uses a decoupage medium, makes homemade clay out of toilet tissue, paints, and adds the finishing touches. The clay is a compound made from boiled toilet paper, corn starch, and salt. She explains, “I shape it with clay using my hands.” We sure hope she makes an instructional video.

Gilman was inspired by a lady on Tik Tok who uses a similar process in her creations. She spent many hours watching and learning how to perfect the skill over the past few months, then started making pumpkins. These creations are customized art; they take time, but the process brings them to life. Gilman decided to go to the recent Lucasville Trade Days to see if she could sell some. She not only sold her pumpkins but had fpeople inquiring about contracting with her for a line of them for next year. Gilman was a little overwhelmed and needed time to think about this endeavor on a larger scale. Still, she’s excited about the prospect of growing a business that allows her to stay home and work.

With Christmas around the corner, Gilman will work on vintage Santas and other holiday surprises. She hopes to have a Facebook page to display her creations soon, so potential buyers can contact her to purchase. If anyone is looking for an artisan vendor for a holiday show, don’t miss out on this lady. We can’t wait to see what she comes up with next!

If you are interested in a Gilman creation, contact her at (937) 515-2714.