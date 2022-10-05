The family of Maurice Thatcher spent the four days of the 2022 Seaman Fall Festival raising funds for the Maurice Thatcher Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship was established in 2012 to honor Maurice Thatcher, a World War II Veteran, POW, and local farmer. The family extended its desire to establish a scholarship with the assistance of the Seaman Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633. The Thatcher family made a donation to the Post to initiate the scholarship. The scholarship grew slowly early on as funds were limited. The family made contributions and the Post made the decision to dedicate more funds as needed to grow the scholarship. Together, the Thatcher family and Post 633 made sure the program would continue to expand. Over the years, the program went from a one-winner scholarship to one where all eligible applicants receive an award.

During this year’s Fall festival, the Thatcher family conducted a raffle. They received $625 in donations from their raffle and the Thatcher family and friends added an additional $1,000 in cash donations. The outpouring of charity from the family and community is a blessing. The funds have been placed into the Post’s dedicated scholarship account.

To date, the Maurice Thatcher Memorial Scholarship has awarded $27,000 in Maurice’s honor to 60 students. The scholarship is open to North Adams High School juniors and seniors planning to attend college full-time in the fall. Applicants must be a direct descendant of an honorably discharged Veteran.

The Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 is honored to facilitate this scholarship and greatly appreciates the Thatcher family’s continued assistance. If you are interested in contributing to the scholarship fund you may send a check to the Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633, PO Box 190, Seaman OH 45679, please mark the envelope “scholarship”. If you have further questions you can contact the Post via email at post633@gmail.com or you may leave a voicemail by calling (937) 752-9001.