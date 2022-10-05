Ricky Dale Yates, Sr., 67, of West Union, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022. He was born February 8, 1955 in West Union, son of the late Emmett and Joan DeMint Yates. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Carlotta Bennington Yates. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Danny, Paul, Charles, Jack “Butch” and Michael Yates.

Rick spent his life doing what he loved, farming and driving his dump truck. Rick found his love for farming from his parents and spent most of his free time learning new techniques and methods to perfect the trade.

Rick found his love for the dump truck 49 years ago and passed his knowledge on to his wife, son, granddaughters, younger cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Ricky “RJ” Dale Yates Jr. and wife Dawn of West Union; granddaughters, Cody and Chelsey Yates of West Union; siblings, Gail (the late Don) Wescott, Linda Kimmerly and husband Steve of West Union, Duane Yates of Winchester, Donny Yates and wife Barbara of Leesburg; as well as many, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Johnny Jones will officiate. Burial will follow at the West Union Cemetery.