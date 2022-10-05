Devils capture Division III district title

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

They’ve been there before and they’re going back again. Traveling to the Portsmouth Elks Golf Course for the Southeast District Division III District Tournament, the North Adams Green Devils came home to a parade of champions through Seaman. By a margin of six strokes over second place Crooksville, Coach Jamie Hall and his North Adams golfers claimed the district championship and on top of that, earned a trip to the OHSAA State Golf Tournament on October 14-15.

It has been an incredible season for Coach Hall and his team, capped off by sectional and district titles and a return trip to state competition. In Monday’s district action, the devils were led by the trio of junior Ethan Taylor, sophomore Breestin Schweickart and senior Wyatt Applegate, all of whom shot the identical score of 84 for the 18 holes at the Elks. Add in an 88 from sophomore Connor Young and 96 from freshman Christopher Hall and it all adds up to a state tournament trip.

“”I didn’t think we played our best today,” said Coach Hall. “There was a stretch where we just weren’t playing well but the boys dug down deep and pulled through. Once again we had another boy step up for us. I’m very proud of these boys. They have worked hard and they deserve this chance to go to the state tournament.”

“I’m a nervous coach but I know my boys can do it.”

Though North Adams will be the only ones advancing to state, all of the other Adams County high schools were represented in the district tournament. Coach Carl Schneider’s West Union Dragons placed sixth overall, led by the play of junior Chase Taylor, who fired an 81 for the day. Also on the course for the Dragons were junior Matthew Griffis (85), freshman A.J. Cooper (103), freshman Tegan Knox (106) and freshman Nate Fooce (107).

The Manchester Greyhounds placed eight overall, paced by senior and SHAC champion Karson Raeves shooting an 87 in his final high school match. Also competing in the districts for the Hounds were freshman Parker Hayslip (89), junior Drew Kennedy (92) and senior Kris Saunders (122).

Representing Peebles in district play was junior Keltin Robinson, who ended the day with a very respectable score of 86.

The Division III OHSAA Boys State Golf Tournament is slated for October 14-15 at the NorthStar Golf Club. located in Sunbury, Ohio.