Ethel Marie Chapman, 82 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia.

Ethel was born in Lenore, West Virginia, on May 31, 1940, the daughter of the late Marion and Geneva (Vance) Canterbury. Ethel took great pride in caring for her family and home. She attended the Highway 32 Church of Christ in Williamsburg.

In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Chapman, whom she married on May 1, 1958, and who passed away on November 10, 2021. She was also preceded in death by a son, Shayde Chapman; three brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her son, Greg (Hope) Chapman of Aberdeen; and two daughters, Rhonda Copley, of West Union and Sheila Chapman Gelter of Batavia; as well as three brothers, Harold Canterbury and Charles Canterbury, both of Cleveland and Tennis Canterbury of West Virginia. Ethel will be missed by her seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Marc Curfman will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Winchester Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.