Peebles, North Adams in SHAC races

Peebles’ Kennedy Dick (23) and North Adams’ Daisy Holt (3) battle at the net as the two teams matched up last week in SHAC action. (Photo by Tim Daulton)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It has been a competitive volleyball season in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and the conference races are winding to a close with teams from Adams County right in the thick of things. Matches played last week played a big part in determining how those races might eventually turn out.

Perhaps the most pleasant surprise in SHAC volleyball this season has been Coach Annie Gustin and her Peebles Lady Indians. The Lady Indians went into last week unbeaten in conference play, part of the SHAC small school division, with hopes of capturing the coveted gold ball trophy.but faced a killer week that included matches with the top two teams in the big school division.

The week began for the Lady Indians with a tough non-conference home match with Paint Valley and the Peebles girls took their visitors to the limit before falling in five sets. The Lady Indians were home again the following evening, this time facing the Fairfield Lady Lions, who came into that match unbeaten in conference play. The Peebles girls put a quick end to that gold ball dream as they swept past the Lady Lions in three sets that couldn’t have been much closer- 25-23, 25-23, 26-24, handing Fairfield its first SHAC loss.

The gauntlet continued for the Lady Indians two nights later, September 29, when they traveled down Rte. 32 to face off with the North Adams Lady Devils, who were now tied for first place in the big school division by virtue of the Peebles win over Fairfield. The Lady Devils showed their gratitude by handing the Lady Indians their first conference loss in four sets. After Peebles took the first set 25-23, the Lady Devils responded to win the next three, 25-16, 25-20 and 26-24.

A crazy week concluded for the Lady Indians on Friday, September 30 as they got back on the SHAC winning track, but not easily as they were extended to five sets by the much improved West Union Lady Dragons, pulling out the fifth set 17-15 to improve their overall record to 10-5, 8-1 in conference play and just two wins away from clinching the small school title.

As usual, Coach Katie Ragan and her North Adams Lady Devils are near the top of the SHAC standings and as mentioned before they ended the week tied for the big school lead with Fairfield. Those two teams will meet in Leesburg on October 14 in the final regular season match, one which will likely determine the SHAC big school champion.

The Lady Devils stand at 12-5 overall, but 8-1 in the conference. The North Adams squad has lost some tough non-conference battles to solid teams such as Huntington, Notre Dame, Northwest and Wheelersburg. Coach Ragan’s squad has four conference games to play- Lynchburg (10/6), West Union (10/11), Eastern Brown (10/13) and the aforementioned Fairfield showdown to close out the regular season.

The West Union Lady Dragons, under the direction of first-year head coach Kiersten Rowe, may be the most improved volleyball squad in the county. Although their record might not show it, the Lady Dragons have continued to get better with each match and will be a tough out for anyone from this point forward. As of press time, the Lady Dragons stood at 6-10 with three regular season matches.

Coach Crystal Roberts and her Manchester Lady Greyhounds volleyball team will likely tell you that they are somewhat disappointed in their season to this point, though the Lady Hounds are a team that plays hard start to finish no matter what the score or final outcome. Not all of the Manchester results were available at deadline, but the team had wins over Georgetown, Ripley, Lynchburg and Sciotoville East with six regular season matches still on the schedule.

Sectional tournament play for all the county volleyball squads will begin the week of October 17.