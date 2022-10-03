Submitted News

West Union Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m. on September 13, 2022, at the Municipal Building. Mayor Jason Buda absent. President of Council Jason Francis Presiding. Call to order, roll call and pledge to the flag: John R. Lafferty – present, Mark Brewer – present, Jason Francis – present, Mary Jane Cambell – present, Randy Brewer – present, Donna Young – present, also in attendance: Melissa J. Hall – Fiscal Officer, Shelley Gifford – Treasurer, Jerry Kirker – Village Administrator, Tom Mayes – Solicitor, Tim Sanderson – Police Chief, J.R. Kirker – Fire Chief, Visitors – Crystal Jones, Samantha Young, Kim Fields, Brian Fields.

Minutes discussion regarding revisions to the August 23, 2022 meeting. A malfunction occurred with the recording and corrections are to be made to August 23, 2022 minutes as reported.

1) To add: Resolution 2022-18 – Authorizing the Village Administrator of the Village of West Union to apply for US Department of Transportation Safety Improvement Projects in the Village (Infrastructure Investment Grant). Motion was made by Mark Brewer, second by Jason Francis, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

2) May add a general discussion as to why an increase for Shared Pathway was needed for Resolution – 2022-17. Solicitor stated he had no notes on discussion of specific concerns.

3) William Lewis in reference to trick or treat to set date for October 28, 2022 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. to add: Motion by Jason Francis and second by Donna Young, 4 yea, John R. Lafferty and Mark Brewer – nay. motion passed.

4) To add Title to Ryan Myers. “Lt. Ryan Myers” and Motion by Donna Young, and second by Jason Francis.

5) Finance meeting scheduled for September 13, to add: discussion of blacktopping and shared pathway.

6) Nicole Hackworth resigned from EMS will need Motion to accept resignation. Motion was made by Mark Brewer and second by Randy Brewer, all yea, motion passed.

7) Jerry Kirker asked for approval for two weeks of vacation time buy-out, to add: Motion was by Randy Brewer and second by Donna Young. all yea, motion passed.

8) Placement change on Motion by John Lafferty, second by Donna Young, at 10:07 p.m. to exit executive session, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed. Be moved above Motion by Mark Brewer, second by Mary Jane Campbell to hire Melissa Hall, roll call vote: 5 yea, Donna Young – nay, motion passed.

Motion by Randy Brewer, second by Mark Brewer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting on August 23, 2022 as distributed with said revisions to be made. Roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Randy Brewer, second by Mark Brewer to accept receipts for the Mayor’s Court for the month of August, in the amount of $2,959.75. Roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Crystal Jones and Samantha Young, Juvenile Probation Officers from West Union, requesting permission to have two or three food trucks in front of the Courthouse during the Cruise in event scheduled on Saturday October 8, 2022. They will be holding the Trunk or Treat and a movie will follow since it had previously been rained out. They are requesting that the permit fees be waived.

Motion to waive permit fees by Mark Brewer, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Council member Donna Young asked if it would be possible to have up to four trucks. Council member Jason Francis stated he would have to check the ordinance for the food truck since they had previously put restrictions on how many food trucks were allowed in the front of the courthouse and get back with them.

Kim and Brian Fields from the Crackle subdivision to discuss the sewer issues. Kim asked when the project will be completed and if someone could come out to fix her front yard.

There is a mound full of rocks that is causing damage to her mower. Jerry Kirker responded the project was suppose too have been done August 31, 2022 but due to the delay of AEP electric not installing electric into the lift station it has caused further delay. They are currently working on the power lines and they gave an October 8 or week of October 10 to have power completed to the station. They are looking at late November for completion. The project has to be completed by the end of 2022 per the contract. Jerry Kirker will contact Josh Lloyd to come to clean up the yard.

Resolution 2022-19- To pay Stryker contract from the General Fund for the Village of West Union, Adams County, Ohio for the EMS Department. Solicitor Tom Mayes stated this had been discussed last meeting. The contract was already entered in to pay, this is just an authorization to pay out of the General Fund until the EMS can pay once again. Motion by Mark Brewer, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Resolution 2022-20 – To authorize the temporary Fiscal Officer to appropriate additional appropriations from the budget. This was discussed in the finance meeting on the variance to be moved to a capital outlay line item. Any funds not used shall roll back into the budget for 2023. Motion by Mark Brewer, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Resolution 2022-21 – Authorizing the Fiscal Officer and or Village Treasurer to do supplemental transfers of appropriation. For the West Union EMS payroll purposes only. Shelley stated this will not be used for EMS bills, it is for payroll purposes only This is needed to eliminate the deficit. Motion by Donna Young, second by Mary Jane Campbell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Report from Jerry Kirker, Village Administrator:

1. Amber Fraley – Requested permission to close road through town to have a parade for the Football team on September 30, 2022, starting at 5:30 p.m. to go through town starting at the Alpine House with approximately 50 floats. Anything past the corporation they would have to contact the proper authority for the closure.

Motion by Donna Young, second by Mary Jane Campbell, to give permission to have a parade on September 30, 2022 starting at 5:30 p.m. and the closure of the road through town starting at the Alpine house to the corporation limit of the Village. Roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

2. Matt Gray – Requesting the use of the property/lot at intersection of SR.125 and SR.41, where the old fueling station was located. They are requesting permission to use said land for loading cut logs that will be logged from the property behind the brick house that is next to said lot. Discussions between Council members and Solicitor regarding safety issues and clean-up were discussed. Jerry Kirker to get more information. Motion by Donna Young, second by Mark Brewer to table agreement for logging within the Village and using public right of way. Roll call vote: all yea, motion tabled.

3. Stop Sign Issues – Stop signs at Market Street and Mulberry Street to be removed and replaced with one (1) sign and the four signs will be placed over by the jailhouse where the one is hidden. Mark Brewer brought up the option of new solar flashing stop signs and the pricing for them. Jerry is still waiting on the price for the overhead flashing lights like was up there years ago. Council further discussed the problem with people running stops signs in the Village. Motion by Donna Young, second by Mary Jane Campbell to move stop sign out from the curb into the walkway so that people could see it. Roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Donna Young, asked Jerry Kirker about the missing painted crosswalk lines around the courthouse. Jerry Kirker stated he has the paint and will be having his workers to go out on a Sunday to get them painted. Also discussed possible painted stop bars.

Danni Studebaker, WULS advised Council the squad had 1,443 runs this year and 71 so far this month, there were 164 runs for August.

Council member Jason Francis asked when their Chili Fest was scheduled. Date to be set for November 4, 2022 starting at 5:00 p.m.

J.R. Kirker, Fire Chief, reported the Fire Department had 19 runs this month and 360 for the year.

Council member Jason Francis asked about the FEMA Grant. Fire Chief JR. Kirker stated they are still under review.

Council member Mary Jane Campbell asked if there is a burn season. J.R. Kirker stated yes. Jerry Kirker stated they have a set of laws pertaining to this. No one can burn in town at all and up to 1,000 feet from the corporation limit. During burn-season it is only from 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Tim Sanderson, Police Chief, discussed the meeting he attended on the option of E-warrants that would allow them to enter all warrants into LEADS through the Mayor’s Court without having to go to through the County Dispatch, as well as being able to remove warrants.

Council member Mary Jane Campbell discussed problems with break-ins within the village and inquired about the homeless problem and theft within the Village. Chief Sanderson stated the county has a bigger problem than they have in the village and business’s more than private. Mary Jane Campbell stated she had requested from the State their STATS regarding crashes in the Village and there were 143 wrecks from 2017 through 2020 in the Village. Chief Sanderson stated that sounded correct and that the private property crashes do not get reported to the State. He said he thought there were more private property crashes this year than there were road crashes.

Solicitor Tom Mayes, expressed his appreciation for Officer Young and stated he did a wonderful job coming and supporting the two cases that went to the County.

Tom Mayes, Solicitor, discussed the following:

1) The contract for the Title Department with agreed changes. A draft copy of the documents will be available for council to review during a recess. Once it is signed by parties, it is to be filed with the clerk.

2) Received an email about property on Alex Lane which is located in the Liberty Township, not in the Village of West Union and it is not under the Village Zoning Laws. They have requested that a letter stating these facts be sent back to them.

A motion from Jason Francis, and second by Randy Brewer to authorize Solicitor Tom Mayes to prepare, sign and send back to them a letter stating these facts. Roll call vote: all yea. motion passed.

Council member Mark Brewer, stated they had a finance meeting that started at 6 p.m. that included Randy Brewer, Jason Francis, Mark Brewer and Jerry Kirker, it ended at 6:27 p.m. with the movement of money by the village treasurer and clerk. They discussed blacktopping and it was the decision of the finance committee to bring the following information to the council:

1) Paving – Walnut Street project for $49,777.86

2) Next year they want to try to set aside and allot $100,000.00 for paving projects

3) Next year as soon as the weather breaks, Tar and chip Cemetery and Lovejoy Rd. to give it a good base and then blacktop at later date.

Shelley Gifford, Treasurer asked which fund this was to come out of. Mark Brewer responded that once they move the variance that it will come out of the Street fund.

Council member Donna Young, requested they take extra monies to chip and seal the Cemetery and Lovejoy Rd. No movement at this time. Jerry Kirker to get a quote to tar and chip the graveyard.

Motion by Mark Brewer, second by Randy Brewer to pave Walnut Street from Wilson Dr. to Chestnut Ridge Rd. for the total amount of $49,777.86. Roll call vote: 4 yea, Donna Young – nay, Jason Francis – abstain. Motion passed.

Jerry Kirker to get a quote to tar and chip Cemetery and Lovejoy Road by next meeting. John R. Lafferty requested a map of the Village. Jerry stated he will get a map of the Village.

Council member Mary Jane Campbell inquired about the sidewalk pathway status. Jerry Kirker stated they still have the seeding to do.

Council member Randy Brewer mentioned they had a police and safety meeting, discussed the stop sign, and turned it over to Jason Francis to discuss the grant.

Council member Jason Francis stated that he and Campbell had been working on a $3 million grant, with a $600,000 dollar match, which they will be able to use their bonds for match. Projects are for Boyd and North Street.

Council member Donna Young, revisited the stop sign issue and the painting of the crosswalk lines with Jerry Kirker on how soon the issue could be taken care of. Jerry responded as soon as he could get the pole fixed and would try to have them paint on Sunday morning if weather permits.

Council member Jason Francis addressed Council that the Lions Club is having a Chili Fest on Saturday October 29, 2022 and is requesting they be able to close the road from Main Street to Mulberry Street from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Motion by Mark Brewer, second by Donna Young, to close the road from Main Street to Mulberry Street from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Saturday October 29, 2022 for the Lions Club Chili Fest, roll call vote: five yea, Jason Francis, abstain. Motion passed.

Council member Jason Francis revisited the email issue where some emails are not being used and wanting to stop paying for them. They need at least seven members to let them go before they can go further on this issue. At this time only five were willing. Solicitor Tom Mayes spoke up on the issue by not having email through the village and how it opens up an issue if using personal emails for village use. To revisit at a later date. Motion by Donna Young, second by Mark Brewer to go into recess at 8:30 p.m., role call vote: all yea, motion passed. Motion by Jason Francis, second by Randy Brewer at 8:40 p.m.to return from recess, roll call vote: all yea. motion passed.

Motion by Mark Brewer, second by Randy Brewer, to approve payment of bills submitted, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Mark Brewer, second by Randy Brewer, to have the mayor sign the amended contract for the Title Department, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Mark Brewer, second by Mary Jane Campbell at 8:44 p.m. to enter executive session under ORC§121.22(G)(1) hiring, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Mary Jane Campbell, second by John Lafferty, at 8:48 to exit executive session for hiring, roll call vote: all yea, motion. Motion by Mark Brewer, second by Donna Young, to hire Mr. Daulton England for $130.00 per shift as basic EMT and Firefighter 1, start date effective as of September 13, 2022. Roll call vote: 5 yea, John R. Lafferty – abstain, motion passed.

Motion by Donna Young, second by Mark Brewer at 8:53 p.m. to enter executive session, under ORC§121.22(G)(3), for pending litigation. Roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Mary Jane Campbell, second Donna Young, at 9:19 p.m. to exit executive session, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Donna Young, second by John R. Lafferty, to adjourn, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed. Meeting adjourned.