Miriam Piatt Mitchell Gallo, 88, of Clarksburg, died at 11:38 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. She was born on Tuesday, August 7, 1934, in Adams County, the daughter of the late Harry and Hazel Wamsley Piatt. On September 14, 1970, she married James R. Gallo, who preceded her in death on October 4, 1981.

She is survived by four children, Laura (Charlie) Blanton of Manchester, Ohio, Beth Walsh McCoy of Galloway, Tim (Robin) Gallo of Circleville and Carrie (Greg) Cousino of Adrian, Michigan; 10 grandchildren, Angela (Matt) Jackson, Brad (Becky) Grooms, Jason Walsh (Tara), Julie Walsh, Jeanna Waugh, Jeremy Evans, Nathaneal Evans, Natalee (Kyle) Leasure, Tim (Hannah) Cousino and Andrew Cousino; 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, one sister: Rosemary Greiner of Long Island, New York; two sisters-in-law, Roxine Jones of Lorain, Ohio and Maureen Kerns of State College. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and special friends. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amy Grooms and her two brothers, Harry and David Piatt.

Miriam was a graduate of Manchester High School. She had worked at several banks throughout southern Ohio during her career. She retired from William Fannin Builders of Bexley, Ohio in 1999. She attended the Clarksburg United Methodist Church and the Frankfort Senior Citizens. Her family was always her prized possession. She loved to cook and work cross word puzzles.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in the Ebright Funeral Home, Frankfort. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Concord Twp. EMS, PO Box 616, Frankfort, OH 45628 or to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.