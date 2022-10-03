“Mother’s hands are weary; fold them on her breast. They have been so busy; let them rest. Warn and thin and wrinkled; scarred with toil and care yet to all they’ve aided beautiful and fair!”

was born on March 14, 1930, in Blue Creek, Ohio. She was the ninth of 11 children to Coleman and Mae Copas. Faye peacefully passed away at her home on July 23, 2022.

She was married to the love her life, Rodney W. Grooms of Lynx, Ohio who also preceded her in death in 2000. She leaves to mourn their two sons, Mark E. Grooms and his wife Pam of Blue Creek and Barry M. Grooms and his wife Sherry of Bradenton, Florida; two grandchildren, Bailey Grooms and Collin Grooms, both of Bradenton Florida; three step grandchildren, Shannon Cooley of Bradenton and Heather Pollitt and Dustin Williams, both of Blue Creek, Ohio; five great grandchildren; two sisters, Rose Wells of Binghamton, New York and Patsy Dolan of West Union, Ohio; and several loved nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a family service on October 15, 2022, Faye will be laid to rest beside her love Rodney at the East Liberty Cemetery.