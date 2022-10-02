It’s a big one!

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It’s time for the Wheat Ridge Old Thyme Herb and Harvest Festival, and it’s a big one! Held at 817 Tater Ridge Rd in West Union, Ohio, the festival hosted over 20,000 attendees last year.

Herb and Kim Erwin run the festival, and their son, Brad, executes the popular pumpkin cannon. The festival derives from the herb festival once held at Lewis Mountain in Manchester, where the Erwins attended as vendors. Fourteen years ago, they brought the festival to their farm in West Union.

On October 7, 8, and 9, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., people wcan visit the many vendors (125-150) consisting of crafters, artisans, entertainment, and delicious food. Kim visits vendor shows and festivals annually and obtains information on new and distinctive merchants. She said, “Our festival is unique because of the quality and diversity of vendor products.” She explained that many people would come to do their holiday shopping. Vendors this year include Western and Native American Artwork, glass and wood engravings, herbal teas and botanical salves, functional art, repurposed vintage jewelry, painted canvases, sea shells and rocks, blown glass and Christmas ornaments, silk and wooden wreathes, copper and leather jewelry, hooked rugs, and purses, oil paintings, paper mâché, and crafts, weaving and spinning wool items, crocheted rugs, dried flowers and everlastings arrangements, dog clothing and bandanas, organic soy candles and melts, laser-cut and hand painted home décor.

The festival will also have musical entertainment during the weekend festivities. Kinner Express plays on Friday, and Cross Country Outlaws perform on Saturday and Sunday. On Friday, the Pike County antique tractors will be on display. And don’t miss the “hit and miss” engines with their unique sound.

A considerable festival attraction is the pumpkin cannon that the Erwins purchased in New York state 13 years ago. Kim describes the 100 pounds of air that pushes a 6-inch pumpkin into the air saying, “It comes out at about 150 miles per hour.”

Kim says, “There is a diverse selection of things to see and do, and the food is always good!” so come for all there is to see and do at the Wheat Ridge Old Thyme Herb and Harvest Festival. There is a $5 entry fee per vehicle.