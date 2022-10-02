Media Release

The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating a two vehicle, single fatality traffic crash. The crash occurred on September 29 at approximately 07:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township, Highland County, Ohio.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2008 Honda Civic was traveling west on State Route 321, being operated by Kolton C. Hamilton, age 16, of Hillsboro, Ohio. A 2022 Ram Truck was traveling east on State Route 321, being operated by a Donald Louderback, age 78, of Mount Orab, Ohio. The vehicle operated by Mr. Hamilton lost control and drove off the left side of the roadway. Upon re-entering the roadway Mr. Hamilton’s vehicle was struck by Mr. Louderback’s vehicle.

Mr. Hamilton was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Highland County Coroner’s Office.

Mr. Louderback was not injured as a result of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Highland Joint Fire District and The Ohio Department of Transportation.