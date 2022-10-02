Mary Jean (Taylor) Copas, age 45, of Lynx, Ohio passed away September 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born February 13, 1977 in West Union. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce (Grooms) Taylor.

Mary Jean is survived by her husband, Danny Keith Copas of Lynx; one son, Daniel Lee Copas of Lynx; one daughter, Heavenly Nicole Copas of Lynx; father, Sammy Taylor and Bonnie of Winchester; three brothers, Kevin Taylor and wife of Winchester, Steve Taylor and wife of Piketon and Jason Taylor and wife of Maysville, Kentucky; Aunt Donna Glenn; Uncle John Taylor; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Mary Jean loved her family and friends. She was a member of the Mt. Armenia Church. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Please make memorial donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

Mrs. Copas will be cremated. There are no services at this time.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated is serving the family.