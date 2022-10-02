By Teresa Carr

From the NIH-National Institute on Aging-

A simple accident like tripping on a rug or slipping on a wet floor can change your life. If you fall, youcould break a bone, which thousands of older adults experience each year. For older people, a brokenbone can also be the start of more serious health problems and can lead to long-term disability. The riskof falling — and fall-related problems — rises with age. However, many falls can be prevented. Forexample, exercising, managing your medications, having your vision checked, and making your homesafer are all steps you can take to prevent a fall.

Many older adults fear falling, even if they haven’t fallen before. This fear may lead them to avoidactivities such as walking, shopping, or taking part in social activities. But staying active is important tokeeping your body healthy and actually helps to prevent falls

Steps to take to prevent falls. If you take care of your overall health, you may have a lower chance offalling. Most of the time, falls and accidents don’t just happen for no reason. Here are a few tips to helplessen your risk of falls and broken bones, also known as fractures:

• Stay physically active. Plan an exercise program that is right for you. Regular exercise improvesmuscles and makes you stronger.

• Try balance and strength training exercises. Yoga, Pilates, and tai chi can all improve balance andmuscle strength.

• Have your eyes and hearing tested. Even small changes in sight and hearing are linked to anincreased risk for falls. When you get new eyeglasses or contact lenses, take time to get used to them.

• Find out about the side effects of any medicines you take. If a drug makes you sleepy or dizzy, tell your doctor or pharmacist.

• Get enough sleep. If you are tired, you are more likely to fall.

• Avoid or limit alcohol. Too much alcohol can lead to balance problems and falls, which can resultin hip or arm fractures and other injuries.

• Stand up slowly. Getting up too quickly can cause your blood pressure to drop. That can makeyou feel wobbly. Get your blood pressure checked when lying and standing.

• Use an assistive device if you need help feeling steady when you walk. Using canes and walkerscorrectly can help prevent falls.

• Take extra caution when walking on wet or icy surfaces. These can be very slippery! Use an ice melt product or sand to clear icy areas by your doors and walkways.

• Keep your hands free. Use a shoulder bag, fanny pack, or backpack to leave your hands free to hold on to railings.

• Choose the right footwear. To fully support your feet, wear nonskid, rubber-soled, low-heeled shoes. Don’t walk on stairs or floors in socks or in shoes and slippers with smooth soles.

• Consider staying inside when the weather is bad. Some community services provide 24-hourdelivery of prescriptions and groceries, and many take orders over the phone.

• Always tell your doctor if you have fallen since your last check-up, even if you did not feel painwhen you fell. A fall can alert your doctor to a new medical problem or issues with your

medications or eyesight that can be corrected. Your doctor may suggest physical therapy, a walking aid, or other steps to help prevent future falls.

