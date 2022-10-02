DeAnna Michelle Unger, age 51 years of Wamsley, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at her residence. DeAnna was born on June 23, 1971, the daughter of Patsy (Stephenson) Unger and the late David Unger. Besides her Dad, she was preceded in death by a sister, Tina Lynn Unger and brother, Kevin David Unger.

DeAnna was a teacher in the Ohio Valley Local School District for 22 years and an employee of Walmart for 17 years.

Survivors include her mother, Patsy Unger of Wamsley, Ohio; sisters Pamela Rouse and Ronald of Portsmouth, Ohio, Amanda McKinney and Rodney Keith of Peebles, Ohio and Melissa Williams and Scott of Wheelersburg, Ohio; special brother Trent Marcum; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Julie Horsley officiating. Burial will be held in the Moores Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held the night before October 4, 2022 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home.