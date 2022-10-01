Ever wonder why an Epsom Salt soak is so effective? I often recommend Epsom salt soaks to increase healing for my patients. To draw out infection and to decrease muscle pain. It is also great to combat anxiety.

Epsom Salt is Magnesium. Actually, it is magnesium and sulfate. As we soak in the warm water, some of the magnesium is absorbed into our bodies. Magnesium works on the cellular level to help metabolize glucose. When we use our muscles, glucose is turned into energy. This process causes lactic acid to be formed as a by-product. When we are tense from stress, our muscles are frequently tightened, which also causes lactic acid formation. It is the lactic acid that causes the muscle to burn and ache. Sitting at a desk and holding our neck in the same position results in neck and back pain often attributed to muscle strain. We don’t think of sitting all day as causing muscle overuse pain, but it sure does.

If a person has a respiratory deficiency, meaning any condition that prevents adequate oxygenation to each cell in the body, such as COVID or post-COVID or other infection or smoking or lack of physical activity, or even having a tummy girth that prevents full expansion of the lungs. Then the metabolic breakdown of the glucose or sugar used for energy happens in an anaerobic environment. Anaerobic is without oxygen. Without oxygen, lactic acid is slow to metabolize. Magnesium along with oxygen work to clear lactate.

An Epsom salt soak also works in the process of reverse osmosis to help pull out toxins and heavy metals. In this way, it works to decrease inflammation and remove infection. Epsom salt soaks benefit patients with fibromyalgia, arthritis, trigger point pain, and any muscle injury,

including tendinitis. Adding a full cup to a warm bath is all that is needed. A simple foot soak can be beneficial if it is too difficult to get in and out of the tub.

When we have the elements that our bodies need, including oxygen, magnesium, and hydrogen, the process of eliminating the lactic acid runs as it should. It turns out that magnesium plays a significant role in this process. Staying well hydrated, drinking water, taking in plenty of clean air, deep breathing to relax, and daily stretching and exercise such as a thirty-minute walk all work together to help relieve the feelings of sore muscles and tiredness. Soaking in an Epsom salt bath before bed helps to relieve stress and anxiety and to help clear away the waste products created by our daily lives.