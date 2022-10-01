By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“I read books to read myself,” Sven Birkerts wrote 28 years ago in The Gutenberg Elegies: The Fate of Reading in an Electronic Age. Birkerts and the author of the 2019 article “Reading in the Age of Constant Distraction” from The Paris Review, Mairead Small Staid, lament that reading is infringed upon by modern technology.

Birkerts feared an age where the screen would negate the qualities of print that he treasured. He dreaded a day when privacy, mindfulness, and historical value would be compromised. The ability to participate in reading and see it as an experience was of utmost importance.

Birkerts and Staid also harmonize on the internet, causing a loss of connectivity. The concern is that reading loses meaning and that we sacrifice our relationship with books and humanity when we indulge in more screen time. Did these fears come to pass? Today, independent bookstores continue to open, and the authors of books in print are on the rise. However, authors tend to make less money, and Americans read less for pleasure. Another fear realized is our addiction to our screens.

Human greed also plays a part while Amazon capitalizes on the book market with its ease and affordability. And our instant gratification culture sustains their wealth.

Birkerts grieved for a future world reeling in impulses and data and that such a world would exacerbate loneliness. Staid concurs that we have hardly refused these offers. We used to browse bookstores with intent, touching bindings that others have handled. We shared time and space. Now, we receive personal algorithms based on our searches. Neither authors claim that books will alleviate loneliness but affirm that relationship matters and there is a power to touch the art that transforms us. They agree it isn’t just about communion with others; we miss the connection to ourselves.

The lament continues with a reflection of savored works of art and the appreciation of bound gems found on shelves. Now we skim and read horizontally. We obtain information but do not relish entertainment. We aren’t lingering and becoming involved. And though we may reflect on what we have read, we don’t encounter art with the same resolve. Birkerts describes actual reading as drawing on our vertical sensibility and “where it does not assume depth, it creates it.” We have become disconnected from “real” reading. Vertically engaging in the written word entices and immerses us and captivates us with a story.