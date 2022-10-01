By Julia McCane-Knox

The thrill of spooky stories, the smell of campfire smoke, the crunch of leaves beneath your feet, and the sounds of nature at night. What does this mean? It’s time for camping in the Fall! To celebrate the spooky season, you are invited to the Peebles Library for your chance to participate in the Campfire Short Story Contest from October 1 – 19. Just come to the library to get a form and start writing! Entries will be judged in age categories, including 0-5, 6-11, 12-18, and 19+. Four winners will be selected in each age category. The winners will receive an LED keychain Flashlight and a S’mores Kit. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org then click on the “Campfire Short Story Contest” post for submission guidelines. Additionally, join the Anime-Niacs for tons of Anime fun on October 4, at 4 p.m., at the Peebles Library! Watch an anime episode that is rated PG or PG-13 and vote for the next anime episode to watch during the next meeting. Enjoy other anime-themed activities, and discuss anime, manga, and more. Snacks will be provided.

It’s the most spooktacular time of year! Children and families are invited to the Manchester Library on October 20, at 3:30 p.m. for a Halloween Costume Party. Prizes and refreshments will be enjoyed by attendees; in addition, join us for an out-of-this-world craft as we create an Alien Paper Bag Puppet. In addition, on Saturday, October 8 at 1:30 p.m., Cornerstone Paranormal will visit the Manchester Library to share their investigations into paranormal phenomena. Come see photos from investigations, observe the scientific equipment used to record and measure phenomena, listen and share experiences, and uncover the logic behind the not-so-sinister. The event is family-friendly, and all ages are welcome to attend. Bring your questions and stories.

Life is sweeter at the library. In October, at the next haunting Imagination Lab Program, children and teens are invited to be Candy Corn Engineers. In this program, participants will build structures using candy and toothpicks. Additional activities will include a Pumpkin Sensory Station, Haunted Think-Tank, and I Spy Spiders, a take-home craft. The program will run from 3 – 4:30 p.m. The schedule is as follows: Peebles Library: Saturday, October 1 – Manchester Library: Friday, October 7 – North Adams Library: Friday, October 14 – West Union Library: Friday, October 21.

Explore the cosmos with the Adams County Public Library! At the Manchester and West Union Libraries, learn about aliens with presenters from the Cincinnati Observatory using crafts and visuals and discuss the possibility of life outside of Earth. At the North Adams and Peebles Libraries, learn about comets and meteors. Cincinnati Observatory presenters will host a science experiment with dry ice and other household items to make a comet. Participants will view real space rocks, too! Space is limited, so please register for these events on our website or call the library. These events will start at 3:30 p.m. at each branch: West Union Library: October 10 – Peebles Library: October 11 – North Adams Library: October 12 – Manchester Library: October 13.

Call us for more information about our library services, resources, and programs: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591. Check our website, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter for more library news.