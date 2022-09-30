“I searched for a man among them who would build up the wall and stand in the gap before Me for the land, so that I would not destroy it; but I found no one.” Ezekiel 22:30

“Therefore he said he would destroy them— had not Moses, his chosen one, stood in the breach before him, to turn away his wrath from destroying them.” Psalm 106:23

In this world there is much trauma. And in this world, there are many lies, which settle on and work to penetrate every heart, mind, and soul. But life still goes on, messy though it may be. To shine light in the darkness and to speak truth, God calls all His followers to stand in the gap for others.

There may be times when a fellow Christian tells you she is doing that for you, but as long as you live, and as long as you love Jesus, there will be a time when God asks you to stand in the gap for someone else. Standing in the gap means advocating for someone, pleading his cause, and covering him in prayer.

Things happened this week that really hurt my heart for some people I have been praying for. All the trauma informed care, supports, and prayer I can offer will only do so much. I realize this- the rest is up to them, but, to me, standing in the gap for someone means I will care. It means I will pray and lift that person up. I will plead his plight even if he won’t. Or can’t. I won’t relent in my prayers for him, especially when his falter.

Ultimately people are responsible for their own actions and their own choices. Some choices have earthly penalties while one has an eternal price. I ask you to consider today how you can stand in the gap for someone else.

Jesus was our ultimate example, literally standing in the gap (He became what we needed but could never do- all to save our souls). He assuaged all the punishment for every sin ever committed.

Friend, if you love Jesus you will live like He lived. Love like He loved. He cared about the condition of others’ souls. He cared where people spent eternity. Do you care? Honestly. Does it shake you when you hear someone reject the offer of Christ’s love? It should. It should force you into honest prayer for that soul.

Hell is evil. Hell was created for the devil and his demons, but human souls are heading there too, and in a hurry. Please stand in the gap for the souls heading there. Wake up. Realize we are in a war. The cost is too great to stay unbroken for the wayward.

This world is broken and messy and many people reject the love of God because people have hurt them. Be Jesus. Love people. Pray for their souls to find salvation and peace and healing. Put others first. And God will take care of you. I promise.

Challenge yourself today to care and to pray for others. Too often we get discouraged because the world’s problems are so big and so many. God has the power to work miracles. Love the sinner, not the sin. Sinful actions aren’t the sum total of the person. There is a hurting, broken, and lost soul behind those actions, and only God can save them. He’s not asking you to help everyone, but He will give you missions you can accomplish.

God wants to partner with you to make His beautiful plan come alive. He can do anything by Himself, but He wants you to have a part in the redemptive work He is doing.

A blogger named Sue from the Cheerful Soul wrote the following reasons to stand in the gap for someone, and I thought her four reasons were simple and inspiring. 1. Maybe no one else will. 2. Maybe you are able. 3. Maybe you will be changed. 4. Maybe you will experience great joy.

These four reasons strengthened my resolve to keep praying for the precious souls whom God so dearly loves. It brings a lump to my throat thinking about people leaving this earth to spend eternity in torment and separation from God, knowing my prayers might just be the answer God is looking for.

There is a pressure and a weight when we consider this, but look at Jesus. He had the weight of all the world upon Him. He did it willingly and with joy. Surely, we can shoulder the burden for someone else in hopes to see them with the savior one day.

“Therefore, confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working.” James 5:16

“I have paid attention and listened, but they have not spoken rightly; no man relents of his evil, saying, ‘What have I done?’ Everyone turns to his own course, like a horse plunging headlong into battle.” Jeremiah 8:6