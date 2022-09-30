North Adams wins boys sectional title

By Mark Carpenter

After a successful season on the links for local high school golfers, postseason play began earlier this week for both the girls and boys.

The Southeast District Division II Girls Sectional Golf Tournament was held on Monday, September 26 at the Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course and two local squads, West Union and Manchester, will be moving on to next week’s District Golf Tournament.

The West Union and Manchester girls have battled back and forth all season and the sectional tourney was no exception. After the Lady Hounds captured the SHAC Tournament last week, the Lady Dragons rebounded in the sectional to finish five strokes up on Manchester, but both teams advanced to districts. The top five teams in the sectionals move on and West Union was fourth and Manchester fifth, behind Westfall, Circleville and Southeastern.

The Lady Dragons were paced on Monday by freshman Emmy Stapleton, who shot 99 (48-51) for the 18-hole competition. Also on the course for West Union were Korynne Blanton (101), Payton Stapleton (104), Lauren Hoop (109) and Nina McCann (111).

The Lady Hounds were led by standout junior Taylor Ralston, who placed third overall in the sectional’s individual standings, firing a 43 on the front nine and 37 on the back for an 80 overall, five strokes behind the leader. Ralston was joined by teammates Lexy Nixon (112), Raegan Wikoff (112), Jenna Campbell (114) and Mary Grace Wickerham (142).

Both teams now move on to district play on Monday, October 3 at the Pickaway County Golf Club in Circleville. The window of opportunity narrows considerably at district as just one team and one individual not on that team will advance to the OHSAA State Tournament.

On the boys side, Adams County produced a Division III sectional champion as the North Adams claimed the top team spot but barely, defeating county rival West Union by a slim margin of two strokes in the 18-hole event, 348-350. Both teams will be moving to the district tournament, along with a third county squad as the Manchester Greyhounds grabbed the fifth and final team spot. Those three teams will be joined at districts by fellow SHAC member Lynchburg, who placed third with Crooksville taking fourth.

North Adams was paced in the sectional by Wyatt Applegate (84), followed by Breestin Schweickart (86), Connor Young (89), Ethan Taylor (89) and Christopher Hall (104).

West Union was led in sectional play by Matthew Griffis (77), who placed second overall in the individual race. Chase Taylor was fourth overall (82) and the Dragons also got cards of 94 from A.J. Cooper, 97 from Tegan Knox and 98 from Nate Fooce.

Fifth overall in the individual standings was Manchester’s Karson Reaves (83), followed by Greyhound teammates Drew Kennedy (88), Parker Hayslip (100), Kris Saunders (110) and Ryan Mack (147).

All four county schools will be represented in district action as Peebles’ Keltin Robinon shot an 87 at sectionals, good enough to earn one of the five individual slots awarded beyond the qualifying teams.

The Division III Boys District Tournament will also be held on Monday, October 3, at the Elks Country Club in McDermott.