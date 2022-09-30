Lena Grows Up- Part 2

It is around 1912 as Lena graduates and begins to teach at a nearby country school to earn enough money to attend nurse’s training. For many years Lena has had a desire to become a nurse. Her mother and aunt have both been very frail as long as she can remember and not a day goes by, she doesn’t recall Ellis her big brother, whose death at such a young age left a huge void in her life. Now maybe as a nurse she might be able to bring some comfort to those whose life has dealt some heavy blow. She finally saves enough money and is accepted into a nursing program in Cincinnati, Ohio. Leaving home will be a big step as she had never been more than twenty to thirty miles away from home her whole life.

Nurses training proved to be very rigorous and severe. Students usually worked twelve hours a day six days a week in the hospital as experience was considered to be the best teacher. The Deaconess’s who taught and supervised were very rigid and all rules were to be strictly abided by. The days were very long and work demanding. Little time was left to feel sorry for one’s self or to become homesick.

Victoria, Lena’s mother has been in ill health for many years and her physician thought it might be wise if she moved to a different climate. The move means Lena must leave nursing school after only one year to help care for her mother. Leaving their home on the “The Ridge” is one of the hardest things Lena has ever done. This was the only home she had ever known. Here is where Ellis and her had laughed, played and shared all their childhood secrets. Here was the spot where all her memories had taken place. How could she possibly leave? She really didn’t know, but her mother needed her.

Lena’s father, Aunt Lou and Lena busily packed all their belongings to make the long difficult trip from the “The Ridge” to Louisiana and then on to Texas seeking relief for her mother’s arthritis. Upon arrival in Anderson County, Texas, the McCoy family purchased a farm with a small white frame house, a barn and some other out-buildings. The house had been severely neglected and everything was covered in dust. The house would have to have at least a gentle cleaning before they could even think of moving in. Lena set to work and moved quickly cleaning the bedrooms first. Aunt Lou lent a hand by making up the beds which allowed Victoria to have a proper place to rest. Next came the kitchen and wouldn’t you know right in the middle of the old stove was a nest of mice. Lena had heard lots of stories about Texas and the rattle snakes. So, she very carefully and gently moved boxes and rugs with the up most care. Thankfully she never met up with any such creatures. Lena didn’t mind the hard work and all the cleaning. In fact, keeping busy helped to keep her mind off thoughts of home and school. Andrew, Lena’s father, took on the job of cleaning the barn, the out-buildings and getting the ground ready to plant. Aunt Lou worked on the chicken coup and tended the chickens. Soon they were settled in and began to attend church and make friends. The move had taken a toll on Lena’s mother and the climate really didn’t seem to be helping. Lena and Aunt Lou took turns waiting on Victoria so she was able to maintain as

much of her strength as possible. Aunt Lou would sit by Victoria’s bedside and read the Bible to her every morning. Lena would read to her every afternoon after her midday nap. However, her health seemed to be slowly weaning away. Any movement caused her a great deal of pain and her bed had to be changed frequently due to her night sweats. In 1919, after many months and years of agonizing pain Victoria finally succumbs and passes away peaceably at the age of 64 and is buried in Anderson County, Texas. Again, Lena feels like she has lost another piece of her heart. Many well-meaning souls tell her to be thankful her mother’s suffering has ended. Yes, she is thankful her mother is not suffering, but her heart is breaking and nothing seems to be able to fill the void she feels or the aching in her chest. Tears come later when she is alone and no one can hear her sobs. Time helps but the ache remains as it did when Ellis left her 13 years earlier.

Life goes on, and next week we will learn more as Lena marries and starts a family of her own. Below is a picture of Lena McCoy (on left)taken while she was in nurses training in Cincinnati, Ohio.