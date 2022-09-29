By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It was Homecoming Night on September 23 at Veterans Stadium in Manchester with long-lost memories of the Adams County Football League of the 1970’s in the air as the Greyhounds played host to the North Adams Green Devils. It was another “connection” game of sorts as Manchester head coach Justin Schmitz is in his first year with the Hounds after nine years as the head man of the Green Devils.

The 2022 season has been a tough one for North Adams first-year head coach Elijah Siders and his Devils as they have struggled with numbers and other distractions, but they showed up on Friday night with 11 players, ready to battle the Hounds on the gridiron. Unfortunately for the visitors, they suffered a couple of injuries very early in the contest, forcing them to play shorthanded for the rest of the evening. the combination of that and a fired up group of Greyhounds resulted in a lopsided outcome as the Manchester squad picked up their first win of the season, shutting out the Devils by a final score of 56-0.

“I’m feeling pretty good right now,” said Coach Schmitz on the field after the win. “We had a really good week of practice and we knew exactly what they were going to do and our guys just came out flying. We played downhill all night, we played sound defense and our offense moved the ball really well.”

“We knew looking at the second half of our schedule that we were going to be able to attack it and that’s our plan going forward. I thought North Adams played tough for just having 11 kids, I’ve been there and I know what it’s like. Coach Siders is doing a good job, they just have to keep working at it.”

The Greyhounds put Friday night’s game on ice early, scoring 26 first quarter points. The first touchdown came on a 10-yard scoring run by quarterback Aaron Lucas, and after Braylon Rickett recovered a loose kickoff, Kayden Butcher ran it on from 27 yards out and combined with Lucas Smith conversion run made it 14-0.

Rickett forced a turnover on the ensuing North Adams possession, stripping the ball carrier and returning it 50 yards for a score and after the Devils fumbled away another kickoff, sophomore Ashton Ramey took a reverse hand off and scored from 9 yards out to make to 26-0.

In the second period, both defenses forced turnovers and the first to capitalize were the Hounds, a touchdown pass from Smith to Chase Francis and a two-point conversion pass left the home team in front 34-0 at the halftime break.

After the intermission and Homecoming ceremonies where Miss Maggie Roberts was crowned as Homecoming Queen, the Greyhounds wasted no time as Smith took the second half’s opening kickoff 75 yards to the house and a Butcher two-point run made it 42-0. Later in the third, Smith fired another TD pass, this time to Lucas to extend the lead to 48-0. The closest that North Adams came to scoring was on the final play of the game when freshman Colton Bowling broke loose downfield but the Manchester defense caught up with him and brought him down to preserve the shutout.

The final score of the night came late in the final quarter, a 34-yard touchdown dash by Butcher. Smith took across the two-point try to account for the final points in a 56-0 Manchester triumph, improving their mark to 1-5 on the season while the Devils are still searching for win number one.

The Hounds will be on the road for another Homecoming Night, this time in West Union to face the Dragons, who will be coming off a 48-14 loss to Southern Buckeye. Kickoff on Friday night is slated for 7 p.m.

“We’re going to see of we can wreck that one,” said Coach Schmitz. “Our kids are pretty fired up right now and we know next weekend is going to be a dog fight but our kids will be ready to get after it.”

North Adams

0 0 0 0 —0

Manchester

26 8 14 8 —56