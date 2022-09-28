News Release

The Cincinnati Museum Center’s Edge of Appalachia Preserve in Adams County is excited to announce that two AmeriCorps service members will be serving the local community for one year thanks to generous support from the Ben White family of Manchester and another generous donor with connections to the community. Starting this month, Brittany Spratt from Seaman and Nathan Miller from Sardinia (with roots in Blue Creek) will be serving out of the Preserve’s Eulett Center by assisting with its educational programs for local schools and families, as well as being active in the community doing programs, leading hikes and making a positive impact in our community.

Carol White, widow of Ben White, visited the Eulett Center on Monday, September 12, to meet the AmeriCorps members and present a check to the Cincinnati Museum in honor of her late husband.

“Ben spent his life teaching local farmers and landowners how best to care for their land,” said Mrs. White, explaining her decision to fund the AmeriCorps educators. “He loved nothing more than helping the next generation learn about science and agriculture.”

For nearly 20 years, Ben served as the Adams County Agricultural Extension Agent for Ohio State University. Since his death in February 2021, the family had been looking for a way to recognize his contribution to the county. “We’re thrilled to know these AmeriCorps service members will be continuing his legacy,” White said.

Chris Bedel, Preserve Director, and Robyn Wright Strauss, Chief Naturalist, accepted the donation on behalf of the Museum. “We’re extremely grateful for the White family’s generosity and look forward to fulfilling their vision for a vibrant and flourishing community,” Bedel said.

With Rural Action as the agency implementing the program, The Appalachian Ohio Restore Corps (AORC) mobilizes 70 AmeriCorps members throughout Appalachian Ohio to perform direct service in communities of need. During a term of service, members gain training and experience on many types of exciting community and economic development projects, environmental restoration efforts, and education initiatives. Projects through AORC include watershed restoration, environmental education, local tourism, sustainable forestry, sustainable agriculture, support of local entrepreneurs, and workforce development.

“We’re excited that Brittany and Nathan will be doing that service right here in Adams County,” explained Ben’s daughter, Laura White Dossett. “It’s exactly the type of work my father thought was important. He had a real appreciation for the uniqueness of the ecology of this area.”

Brittany and Nathan can be found throughout the community – in schools and libraries, at the Preserve’s summer Explorers Club for local children, and in science field classes for youth through the local schools. Who knows, you may even hear them on the radio! For questions about the Preserve’s educational efforts, please contact Robyn Wright Strauss, Chief Naturalist at (937) 544-2880 x14. To reach Brittany or Nathan directly, dial extension 15.