We are number one.

When we hear this phrase, it is usually followed by feelings of elation – of victory. This time there is no celebration. There is no victory. No congratulatory pats or pouring sports drinks over the backs of our teammates.

Adams County is indeed number one – in the removal of children per capita in the state. A title we have held steadfastly for two years in a row.

On average, since the end of 2021, 15 children are removed per month in the county for a variety of heart-wrenching reasons. In Adams County, children are removed due to abuse, neglect, dependency, substance abuse, or more often than not, all of the above.

With over 241 children in care in Adams County, there was a tangible urgency to find a miracle. A resolution.

In the county’s moment of crisis, several community agencies traveled to Morgantown, West Virginia to survey Chestnut Mountain Ranch, a reformative boys ranch which lovingly homed at-risk youth and molded them into the capable adults they were always meant to be.

Feelings of desperation quickly alleviated into groundswells of hope as the carved gravel trails began to reveal snippets of impressive architecture and awing landscapes. The boys, each a representation of blossoming potential and newfound confidence, were a definitive testament to how effective the ranch was.

As the attendants explored the ranch, they were also exposed to their three-year study of developing a better foster care system commissioned by the state of West Virginia. The plan solicited the community to provide wraparound care to the foster parents as they nurture the daily physical, mental and developmental wellbeing of the foster child(ren), and in May, they hosted an All-in Foster Care Summit to rouse their community into action.

Unfortunately, not only does Adams County not have enough foster families in our community, 80 percent of foster families are likely to give up fostering due to feelings of isolation and loneliness within the first year. The foster families don’t feel supported, they have no one to relate to, and they often feel like burdens to their case workers.

When the foster family gives up, the child gives up.

Research has shown that those children who leave care without being linked to forever families have a higher likelihood than youth in the general population to experience homelessness, unemployment, and incarceration as adults, and roughly 20,000 youth are forced to exit the system annually without having found a forever family.

Not only is this a tragic loss of potential, but our economy suffers a cost of $300k-$1 million per youth we fail because of lost production and the cost of social services.

No longer can we fail our children – no longer can we fail our fosters.

Now armed with the model and allegiance of foster champions both in West Virginia, and on a national level, Adams County has the opportunity to launch its own campaign, and announces the Adams County All-in Foster Care Summit.

Adams County and its citizens have the unique opportunity to affect the answer to the question – will our efforts to help our most vulnerable children be remembered as ordinary or extraordinary?

Remember: we are number one.

Join us for the Adams County All-in Foster Care Summit on Friday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. RSVP required. RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adams-county-all-in-foster-care-summit-tickets-399673272517.