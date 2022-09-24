By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

From AAA7: Immune Boosting Nutrition – Can the foods you eat keep you from getting sick? Absolutely! Consuming a diet rich in vitamin C, vitamin D, beta carotene, zinc, probiotics, and protein can help you stay healthy and thriving all winter long. Give your body an extra layer of protection this flu season by consuming the following nutrient dense foods:

· Plant foods such as sweet potatoes, broccoli, spinach, carrots, and tomatoes load a great source of beta carotene!

· Citrus fruits, berries, melons, tomatoes, broccoli, and bell peppers pack a punch of Vitamin C!

· To help aide the absorption of Vitamin C, zinc is a must! Zinc is more easily absorbed from animal sources such as beef and seafood, BUT can also be found in beans, wheat products, and nuts!

· Vitamin D is primarily found in fatty fish such as salmon or sardines, eggs, and milk, and 100% juices that have been fortified.

· “Good” bacteria, found in cultured dairy products like yogurt, help to promote a healthy gut and are called probiotics. Choosing a Greek yogurt adds in extra protein, too!

Although you may not be able to fully ward off all illness, eating a diet full of foods that support a healthy immune system will most certainly help your body thrive! Some other tips to remember for staying healthy…

· Focusing on a balanced diet, getting adequate sleep, and managing stress levels are all key to maintaining health.

· Try to eat 5 -7 servings of fruits and vegetables every day to help get the recommended amount of daily vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

· To help prevent the spread of germs, wash your hands and always wash produce before consuming.

· Reducing stress is a good way to help prevent chronic diseases that can further lower your immune system (i.e., high blood pressure). Physical activity, as well as meditation, are both great ways to help manage stress.

· Get enough ZZZZs! Your body needs sleep to rest, repair and restore itself – ultimately helping to strengthen your immune system. The recommended amount of sleep for adults is 7 – 9 hours every night.

Just A Thought: “The doctor of the future will no longer treat the human frame with drugs, but rather will cure and prevent disease with nutrition.” ~ Thomas A. Edison