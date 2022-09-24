By Julia McCane-Knox

Visit the Adams County Public Library for programs that are out of this world. At the Manchester and West Union Libraries, learn about aliens with presenters from the Cincinnati Observatory using crafts and visuals and discuss the possibility of life outside of Earth. At the North Adams and Peebles Libraries, learn about comets and meteors. Cincinnati Observatory presenters will host a science experiment with dry ice and other household items to make a comet. Participants will view real space rocks, too! Space is limited, so please register for these events on our website or call the library. These events will start at 3:30 p.m. at each branch: West Union Library: October 10 – Peebles Library: October 11 – North Adams Library: October 12 – Manchester Library: October 13.

Life is sweeter at the library. In October, at the next spooktacular Imagination Lab Program, children and teens are invited to be Candy Corn Engineers. In this program, participants will build structures using candy and toothpicks. Additional activities will include a Pumpkin Sensory Station, Haunted Think-Tank, and I Spy Spiders, a take-home craft. The program will run from 3 – 4:30 p.m. The schedule is as follows: Peebles Library: Saturday, October 1 – Manchester Library: Friday, October 7 – North Adams Library: Friday, October 14 – West Union Library: Friday, October 21.

Children and teens, aged 8 to 18, join the Anime-Niacs for Anime fun on October 4 at 4 p.m., at the Peebles Library. Watch an anime episode that is rated PG or PG-13 and vote for the next anime episode to watch during the next meeting. Enjoy other anime-themed activities, and discuss anime, manga, and more! Snacks will be provided. In addition, on October 12, at 3:30 p.m., join us at the Peebles Library for a faBOOlous Halloween experience! In this After School Program, participants will create a Halloween Cootie Catcher Craft and have a spine-chilling Scavenger Hunt.

On Saturday, October 8 at 1:30 p.m., Cornerstone Paranormal will visit the Manchester Library to share their investigations into paranormal phenomena. Come see photos from investigations, observe the scientific equipment used to record and measure phenomena, listen and share experiences, and uncover the logic behind the not-so-sinister. Cornerstone Paranormal is a group of investigators from many backgrounds, including scientists, police officers, EMTs, and others dedicated to collecting evidence and observing unexplained phenomena, and finding the science behind them. The event is family-friendly, and all ages are welcome to attend. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required to attend. Please sign up online or call the library.

Celebrate the Spooky season with us. Join us for HallowREAD Bingo throughout the month of October. Sign up at the library or with the Beanstack app and keep track of books in the paper log or on the app. Read books that match the Bingo descriptions on the back of the reading log and on the app; one book can be used for more than one Bingo description. Complete 5 in a row to earn a Bingo and win up to 5 times. Finish by October 31 to earn candy!

Call us for more information about our library services, resources, and programs: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591. Go to adamscolibrary.org or check Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter for more library news.