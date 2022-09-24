News Release

ACRMC Family Medicine is pleased to announce Hannah Hopkins, MD has joined its medical staff. Dr. Hopkins comes to ACRMC Family Medicine from Louisiana State University rural family medicine residency program in Vivian, Louisiana where she has been since July 2020.

Dr. Hannah Hokins received her medical degree from the Medical University of the Americas in Nevis, West Indies. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and Board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

“We are extremely pleased Dr. Hannah Hopkins decided to join the medical team at ACRMC Family Medicine in West Union,” said Alan Bird, CEO of Adams County Regional Medical Center. “Her medical knowledge and expertise combined with her dedication to patient care will benefit many residents in this area.”

Although she has practiced outside of the region, Dr. Hannah Hopkins and her husband are familiar with Adams and Brown counties and recently purchased a home in the area.

“Building relationships is a key part to providing exceptional care,” said Dr. Hopkins. “As a family medicine physician, I enjoy the unique opportunities that present themselves in serving patients across many stages of life. It’s not uncommon to care for generations of a family, neighbors, and acquaintances. Our patients are the same people we see at the store and around our beautiful community. I’m looking forward to building relationships with my new practice and serving the community my husband and I call home.”

Dr. Hopkins’ practice will specialize in various medical treatments and diagnoses, including family-centered care, pediatrics, newborn care, women’s health, and chronic disease management.

Dr. Hopkins joins the medical team of Dr. Christopher Bernheisel, MD, UC Health Department Chair and Associate Professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine, and Director of the University of Cincinnati Residency Program and Family Nurse Practitioners Amber Thiel and Mayumi Hiraide.

Dr. Hopkins is accepting new patients at ACRMC Family Medicine in West Union, which is located at 11100 State Route 41 in West Union. To make an appointment or learn more, please call (937) 550-3657 or visit acrmc.com/clinics.