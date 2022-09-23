“Am I now trying to win the approval of human beings, or of God? Or am I trying to please people? If I were still trying to please people, I would not be a servant of Christ.” Galatians 1:10

Faultless, flawless, perfect. These are adjectives that most people would love to hear describing their work. But when we fall prey to the temptation to want these words to define us personally, the Devil gains a foothold. Being the master, forger, and father of lies, he tries to delude us with the idea of perfectionism.

Perfection is dangerous; first because it’s unattainable, and second because it builds walls and eliminates vulnerability. “A perfectionist is someone who has a personality that strives for flawlessness. This is often accomplished through fixating on imperfections, trying to control situations, working hard, and/or being critical of the self or others.” (verywellmind.com) “Perfectionism is often defined as the need to be or appear to be perfect, or even to believe that it’s possible to achieve perfection.”- (Good therapy.org.)

Society is obsessed with wanting to appear perfect. Having the perfect white kitchen, the perfect straight hair, the perfect-in-style clothing, and the perfect social media feed. Subconsciously we can even be compelled to appear as the “perfect Christians” who go to church regularly, attend small groups or mid-week services, have a nice Bible and journal, and appear to do all the “right things”.

The lie of perfection is dangerous because it looks so good. But no one is good, no one is perfect aside from our Savior. Jesus is the only one whose life was pure and perfect, the appropriate sacrifice for all lost souls. Jesus is the only one who could pay the penalty of sin and not come out wanting. Paid in full by the purity of His life’s blood.

A quote by Abigail Van Buren is simple yet shatters the illusion of perfectionism in the body of Christ and should empower us to greater vulnerability and a more genuine, loving connection with others. “The church is a hospital for sinners, not a museum for saints.”

It’s not until we stop expecting ourselves and other to be perfect that we allow for a more intimate connection. Perfection is unattainable. Perfection is off-putting. The idea of living up to perfection is anxiety producing. Which means, if we go around with an air of perfection, we distance ourselves from others and close doors that might have led to great connections.

The only perfect that gives peace is the man, the Savior, the embodiment of light and love, Jesus Christ. His perfection drives out fear. His perfection bridges divides. His perfection eliminates judgement.

Can we give ourselves and others a break and stop straining for perfection and accept our limits and accept the mercy and grace of Jesus? Can we be honest and tear off the shroud of “perfection” in hopes of being a more genuine disciple and light for His kingdom? Can we love and embrace, even when it’s not the prettiest?

Doctors and nurses in hospitals see a lot of scary stuff. They see brokenness, hurt, and trauma. If we decide to live in “The church is a hospital for sinners, not a museum for saints.” mindset, we will see similar things. Not physically but emotionally and spiritually. But God will give us His power to be His hands and His feet.

God is a chain breaker and a miracle worker. He is a light and a promise keeper. He is a generational curse ender. He is a redeemer. But sin is ugly, and the Devil is nasty. While God works there will be a time of intense care, recovery, and healing. God asks His followers to step in to care for those around us in the spiritual and emotional hospital of life, much like the doctors and nurses in medical hospitals. Will we answer the call?

“Very rarely will anyone die for a righteous person, though for a good person someone might possibly dare to die. But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” Romans 5:7-8