North Adams girls with just one loss

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Under the leadership of Coach Dave D’Avignon, the girls soccer program at North Adams High School transformed into one of the premier programs in southeast Ohio, and the recent squads of Coach Morgan Hendrickson are keeping that standard high. Hendrickson’s 2022 squad sits at 8-1 at deadline, 5-1 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play.

The only blemish on the North Adams record was a 4-1 loss to Lynchburg, which unfortunately may cost them a shot at the conference title since there are only seven conference games for each team. The Lady Devils have one SHAC contest left, a trip to Fairfield on October 12, while the Lady Mustangs have three, so fortunes could still change.

Among their eight wins, the Lady Devils have two signature wins, a 1-0 triumph over Eastern Brown, a Division III Final Four participant last season, and a 2-1 win over Wheelersburg, a perennial power in southeastern Ohio.

On the offensive side of the pitch, the Lady Devils are led at this point in the season by junior captain Hunter Grooms, ho has tallied 8 goals and added 7 assists. Speedy junior Kenlie Jones has 7 goals and a conference-leading 9 assists, while senior captain Laney Ruckel has added 6 goals and a pair of assists. Senior captain Olivia Wright has scored 5 goals and dished out 2 assists. North Adams also has one of the top goalkeepers in southeast Ohio in junior Harlee Brand, who has defended the net to the tune of five shutouts in the team’s eight victories.

Coach Hendrickson elaborated on here team’s success to this point.

”The girls that I have this season are collectively some of the most hard-working players that I have coached at one time,” said Hendrickson. “We are a small squad again this year, rostering 15, but you wouldn’t know it when playing us. I think throughout this summer and into the start of the year our motto has been ‘just work through it’. We have had to deal with low numbers the entire time, many times this leads to most people playing a full 80-minute game without a sub. Thankfully this group continues to put their head down and ‘work through’ their exhaustion, and as a coach I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

“The last couple of weeks we have seen our hard work and sacrifice paying off. We took a heavy hit from the very strong army of Lynchburg. We used that 4-1 loss as our motivation to work together and make changes that we thought were needed. After that loss, I saw a strong shift in the dynamic of the team. Leaders in the group stepped up on and off the field. This year I saw some juniors, like Kenlie Jones and Harlee Brand, step into their upperclassman role. This is a great addition to the leadership of our captains Laney Ruckel, Olivia Wright, and Hunter Grooms.”

“The group as a whole is taking matters into their own hands this year,” Hendrickson continued. “I think they’re tired of being the underrated team, and they’re doing something about it. I’ve got strength all over the field. My defensive line is sturdy, which is what helped get us to some strong wins over Wheelersburg and Eastern. Laney Ruckel has held my defensive line for four years now. She’s literally the backbone of the team, they would all tell you that. I would put money on her skills and grit against the toughest forwards around. I think one of the biggest differences in the defensive line this year is the Ruckel and Brand duo. They’re the duo that people will remember, and they should remember. It’s rare to see such strength in a defensive back and the goalie, but these two are a match made in heaven. They’ve been playing extremely well together and with the confidence they need to really make an impact on the game. Another key to our success has been Tatum Grooms in the defense. She has had a great year, but particularly against Wheelersburg and Eastern. She had some amazing games against the toughest forwards around.”

“Overall, our success is credited to all 15. From the strength in my defensive line, to the grit from my midfielders and forwards to push through adversity and solidify the front. They have all put in the work and deserve the reward to come their way. We aren’t done yet, we are taking it a game at a time, trying to soak in every moment of the year.”

The lady Devils are now in the midst of six non-conference match ups in a row, before their regular season concludes with the aforementioned trip to Fairfield.