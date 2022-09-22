News Release

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently announced the reappointment of Randy N. Chandler of West Union (Adams County) and Douglas W. Boedeker of Washington Court House (Fayette County) to the Southern State Community College Board of Trustees, both with terms ending May 11, 2028.

“I am delighted to see these reappointments,” said Southern State President Dr. Nicole Roades. “The continuity of strong leadership is extremely important to the college community, particularly as we shape new and innovative strategies to address the disruption of a global pandemic alongside the changing sentiment regarding the value of higher education. Mr. Chandler and Mr. Boedeker are no strangers to challenge, and we count on their wisdom and steadfast commitment to our College and our students to guide us.” Roades continued, “I appreciate Governor DeWine’s responsiveness to our local needs and his recognition of the ongoing contributions these two gentlemen can make to the Southern State Board of Trustees.”

Chandler was appointed to his first term on September 17, 2021 and Boedeker, currently Vice Chair, will be serving his third term on the SSCC Board of Trustees, being first appointed on September 28, 2011. The SSCC Board of Trustees is awaiting one additional appointment by the governor to occupy a full board.