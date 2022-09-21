Home Special Publications Seasons Fall Travel Special PublicationsSpecial Sections Seasons Fall Travel September 21, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print View Comments West Union scattered clouds enter location 76.4 ° F 78.9 ° 71.4 ° 64 % 1.5mph 27 % Thu 76 ° Fri 65 ° Sat 73 ° Sun 77 ° Mon 66 ° Popular Articles Charles “Tom” Maxwell, Jr. August 15, 2022 Gregory Garrett Land July 12, 2022 Larry Howard Fields June 6, 2022 Raymond Junior Ward June 6, 2022 David W. Stamper May 11, 2022