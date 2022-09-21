By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Peebles Old Timers Days had fabulous weather this past weekend. The theme, “Celebrating the Decades,” made for much fun, especially for Lions Club President Cynthia Howard.

Howard reported that the festivities went well. A fan favorite was this year’s Mullet Contest judged by the “Death Metal” band, Fires of Winter. There were six boy contestants in the Child Division, with the youngest at 19 months old. Howard asked each participant, “How long have you grown your mullet?” Each contestant’s mullet had a name, and they were judged from behind rather than the front (well, that’s where the party is). When asked how he cared for his mullet, one little guy stated, “I pouf it.”

The Teen and Adult Division only had one contestant each, but Howard said they played it up, and the judges made the competition fun. In the end, a mullet named “Boomer” won the Child’s Division, “Kentucky Mud Flap” won the Teen Division, and “Lethal Weapon” won the Adult Division. The winners received gift baskets with hair products to maintain their magnificent mullets.

Howard hopes to add a fun contest each year. She’s considering a “Golden Girls” or “Mad Hatter” for next year. She stated that attendance was about the same as last year, and they were pleased to have the Cross Country Outlaws play both Friday and Saturday nights after a scheduling mishap. Howard said, “I’m pleased. Everyone is a volunteer, and this is what we like to do. Old Timers Days is always a fun memory, and I want to keep it going.”