By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Buckeye Hills Golf Course was the scene on September 14 as the seven girls golf teams from the Southern Hills Athletic Conference gathered for Round One of the 2022 SHAC Girls Golf Tournament. After the first nine holes of action, as expected, it was the Manchester Lady Greyhounds and the West Union Lady Dragons battling it out for the team title.

The Lady Hounds led after Round One, shooting a 186 overall team score, but the Lady Dragons were certainly within striking distance, sitting at 193.

Manchester junior Taylor Ralston has won the SHAC individual titles in back-to-back seasons and after the first round last week she is in the hunt for a three-peat, leading the pack by shooting a 38. Close behind in second place was West Union’s Korynne Blanton who closed out round one at 42. Manchester’s Jenna Campbell also had a solid round, shooting a 46 good for third overall.

The final nine holes of the SHAC Girls Tournament were played at Hilltop on Tuesday, September 20. The results of that action were not available at deadline but look for those results in a future edition of The People’s Defender.

2022 SHAC Girls Golf- Round One

Individual Scores (Adams County schools):

Manchester- Taylor Ralston (38), Jenna Campbell (46), Lexy Nixon (50), Mary Grace Wickerham (58)

West Union- Korynne Blanton (42), Nina McCann (49), Emmy Stapleton (50), Lauren Hoop (52), Payton Stapleton (53)

North Adams: Emmy Holt (51), Hailey Brannock (59), Teagan Lloyd (62), Leah Caldwell (64), Madi Marshall (70)

Peebles: Lydia Phipps (57), Annymae Cluxton (61), McKarlee Cooper (64), Madee Henderson (68)

Team Scores (After Round One): Manchester 186, West Union 193, Eastern Brown 227, Lynchburg 231, North Adams 236, Fairfield 249, Peebles 250