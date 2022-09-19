Thelma Mae Kibler Lykins, born Nov. 20, 1925, passed away on Thursday September 15, 2022, aged 96 years, 9 months, 26 days. She was born in Huntington West Virginia, moved to Lynx in Adams County in 1938, then Dayton, Ohio in 1944.

On November 10, 1945 she married Herschel Lykins from Wamsley, Adams County, Ohio. She was a devoted wife, mother and Mamaw. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter Betty Jo Seibel; and son David Lykins. S

he is survived by her son-in-law, Ralph (Cindy) Seibel; daughter Barb Trump; son-in-law Doug (Sue) Trump; grandchildren Nikole (Jason) Bonds, Rochelle (Bobby) Jones, Curt (Cait) Trump, Ryan (Kelly) Trump and Kevin (Ashley) Trump; great-grandchildren Laurel (Jacob) Phillips, Chloe Bonds, Harrison Bonds, Aubrey Jones, Lillie Jo Jones, Caitlin Jones and Jackson Trump.

Visitation will be on Saturday, September 24 at 10:30 a.m. with services following at noon at the Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville Ohio. Luncheon to follow, all are welcome.

Thank you to the incredible staff of Hospice of Dayton who provided awesome, loving care to Mom and our family. Memorial contributions if desired may be made to Hospice of Dayton.