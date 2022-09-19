Beware of Livestock Predators

It seems like the month of September has stepped it up to overdrive and it doesn’t look like it is going to slow down any time soon. Precipitation levels have been running above normal for the month so far and temperatures have been running above normal as well. The warm trend looks to continue, we could even see the 90’s again later in the month.

The past week saw a mix of field activity taking place from corn silage harvest, burley tobacco harvest, pasture clipping, manure applications, and I even saw a few combines pulled out of the shed in preparation for harvest. I was able to get out in the field to do some late season disease, insect, and weed scouting.

Corn harvest will be sooner than later as the crop continues to mature at a rapid pace, some soybean fields are beginning to drop leaves and soon harvest will begin. Stink bug populations continue to be high in the soybean crop, but disease levels are still low. Forage fields and pastures continue to grow very well but those late summer annual weeds continue to be a big issue. While conducting my annual weed survey for the county I have listed my top five weeds in both soybeans and pastures, in soybean fields the five top weeds that I am seeing are water hemp, marestail, giant ragweed, Johnsongrass, and Fall Panicum. In pastures yellow foxtail, common cocklebur, Horse nettle, Hemp dogbane, and Ironweed seem to be flourishing. The cattle markets are booming right now with many yards receiving bawling stress calves just weaned from their mothers, just a reminder it is always good practice to precondition those calves 30-45 days before marketing (the buyer appreciates it too). The livestock markets have been really strong in the last year with a global demand in most all protein meat markets.

Producing a healthy animals can definitely give livestock owners a financial boost when the market environment is like it is currently. Livestock owners are very diligent when selecting for genetics, health programs, weaning programs, farm cleanliness, marketing, and nutrition. All of those factors usually will make the difference between profit and loss, there is one other factor that weighs heavy on the balance sheets, that is predator control, it is disappointing to lose any animal from sickness, natural disaster, or accident but it is even more disheartening to lose a healthy animal to hungry predator! Today I want to touch on what types of predators are out there and some considerations for control.

There are a lot of predators lurking in the shadows of our pastures waiting for vulnerable livestock to attack. The main predators that Ohio livestock managers have to contend with include, coyote, feral dogs, black vultures, bobcats. Poultry producers should also be aware of the red tail and grey fox, raccoons, possums, Minks and weasels. As you can see there are a number of predators that can have a great economic impact on a livestock operation, here are some considerations and facts that can help you prevent or control predators on your farm or ranch.

· Coyote- The Coyote is probably the most prominent and populated predator in Southern Ohio. The two types of Coyotes found in nature are coyote dog and coyote wolf hybrids and vary in size, color, and appearance. Coyotes main diet includes small rodents, rabbits, wild berries, and even vegetables or human waste or garbage. Coyotes also target small ruminants such as sheep and goats and poultry. Coyotes target young livestock, inexperienced livestock, and older maybe sick livestock.

The main time of year producers report problems with coyotes include spring and early summer, but fall could be another time because this is typically weaning season and young pups start dispersing looking for new territory. Coyotes are most active during the early dawn and dusk. Control methods include hunting and trapping but research has shown that hunting has little or no effects on livestock losses and in some case has increased livestock losses due to coyotes’ ability to compensate with reproduction. Better management includes fencing, lambing, or calving near the farm stead or in barns, rotational grazing has also shown effectiveness in predator control due to keeping cattle in groups rather than allowing them to separate, strength is in numbers.

· Bobcat- Populations have been growing in the area and producers have expressed concern of their potential threat to livestock. Bobcat habitats include edge of agriculture and woodlands or rocky outcrops, they seem to thrive in wooded streams, coniferous forest, natural prairies, and hardwood based forested areas. Their main diets include rabbits, squirrels (both tree and ground) but have also been known to prey on larger animals such as deer, and smaller livestock or immature livestock. Bobcats are shy creatures and usually travel animals’ trails, logging roads, they usually do most of their hunting at night using their acute hearing and vision to locate prey.

Some other items:

· Farm Science Review tickets are available in the office and last years canceled tickets will be welcomed for this year’s event.

Ag Educator Words of Wisdom – “Agriculture is a fundamental source of national prosperity” – J.J Mapes